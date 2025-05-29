South African actress Lorraine Moropa recently penned a heartfelt message for her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tyler ICU

Former The Queen actress revealed how the Amapiano music producer loves her loudly and effortlessly

She also mentioned that the love she gets from her boyfriend makes her believe in God

Actress Lorraine Moropa wrote a message to her man, Tyler ICU. Image: @lorraine.sa

Source: Instagram

Oh man, young love is so beautiful to witness on social media. The South African actress Lorraine Moropa recently had fans gushing over her love story with her baby daddy and boyfriend, Tyler ICU.

The Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza actress earlier on penned a sweet and heartfelt message to her man on Instagram. Moropa revealed how the Amapiano loves her loudly and unconditionally.

The star who recently got engaged also shared that with the love she receives from her baby daddy makes her believe in God.

She wrote:

"To be love so gently, so slowly and so softly that you have no choice but to let your guard down, surrender and be vulnerable is such an indescribable feeling I cannot believe I've felt since I've met Blue's dad...This is truly the kind of love that makes me believe in God if there were ever doubts in me."

Controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the message Lorraine wrote to Tyler ICU on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Lorraine's message to Tyler ICU

Shortly after Moropa's message to her man went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@yangamessi said:

"I wonder if there was no money involved we would see this type of messages."

@DisaRoboro wrote:

"Wishing them endless love and happiness."

@tsholofelo_vala commented:

"Haibo guys maybe we are the joke where is the baby..or it's imaginary we just didn't the memo."

@BJNet53 mentioned:

"1 year 6 months we will wake up to an Instagram post showing pictures of her swollen face and scar on the thigh saying he used to abuse me di celebrity da lapisha. Love is a beautiful thing happy days to them eii."

@iamandreas_zw stated:

"Bro has never produced a hit ever since she came...he is dishing out love instead of hits."

@Anna_Modise1 responded:

"Soon as you start praising him like this, he start showing you flames."

Actress Lorraine Moropa showed love to her man, Tyler ICU. Image: @lorraine.sa, @tylericu

Source: Instagram

Tyler ICU buys new house

In February 2025, Tyler ICU couldn't wait to share the incredible news after securing his house.

Taking to his Instagram page, the newly-engaged producer/ DJ shared a cool photo posing on the roof of his stunning new house and sent a heartfelt thank you to God and the people who were instrumental in his career, including DJ Maphorisa:

"I would like to thank the Lord God for being the key player in everything that’s in my life and for bringing such amazing people who want me to prosper. Thank you to my grandma and my parents. I would like to thank @djmaphorisa - God has brought you into this life to change lives. May your cup never run dry."

Tyler ICU allegedly argues over Mnike's masters

Briefly News previously shared the details of Tyler ICU and Nandipha808's alleged argument over Mnike. The musicians reportedly disagreed after Nandipha wasn't credited for his work on the song.

A source said:

"They had a massive argument about why Nandipha808 wasn't credited for his work, and Tyler couldn't offer an explanation as to why he didn't credit him."

Source: Briefly News