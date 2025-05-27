Lady Zamar is promoting her newly released single, and her latest steamy pictures sent social media users spinning

The Love is Blind singer is in her hot girl era, and her choice of caption had netizens asking questions

While her fans admired the singer's stunning snaps, other social media users continue to bash her over the assault scandal

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lady Zamar posted new pictures with some steamy captions. Images: lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

It seems Lady Zamar was feeling frisky when she shared her latest snaps, but social media isn't too sure about her captions.

Lady Zamar teases in new pictures

Lady Zamar is in her hot girl era, and her latest single has her feeling all types of alluring.

The singer is coming off the release of her new song, Russian Roulette, and has been hard at work with the promotions. From her pictures to the videos, the captions have been very steamy to say the least!

Lady Zamar captioned her photos with some playful words. Image: lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Taking to her social media pages, the Deeper singer shared photos flaunting her thunder thighs in a mesh skirt and high heels:

"Pretty risky😍 #ladyzamar #newmusic #russianroulette #royals"

In another caption, the singer teased her love interest with more steamy pictures and the potential to win it all if they risk it all and "play their cards right":

"Play your cards right, will you risk it?"

Here's what South Africans said about Lady Zamar's pictures

Fans are loving Lady Zamar's look and flooded her comments section with endless compliments:

artbymoloi said:

"I love you, Zamar!"

nkosekhayahlubi was stunned:

"This woman is beautiful!"

moneybonxfuys shot his shot:

"I'm just a millionaire with a kind heart. If you're struggling right now, message me."

Meanwhile, others are still reeling over the singer's drama with her ex-boyfriend, Sjava, and said she may have been playing on the "potential risk" of being with her:

Thato Mothupi said:

"Our brother is now rapping in gospel."

Vukani Shezi wrote:

"This is not even risky, bafowethu, it's a danger zone."

Zane Zulu bashed Lady Zamar:

"Very risky, we know. We saw how you almost ended our brother's career, Sathane."

Mgqi LA ZI Rsa posted:

"You're busy socialising while our brother is now singing gospel."

Mzansi said Lady Zamar ruined Sjava's career with her assault allegations. Images: lady_zamar, sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Abdullah Maharaj Mokone added:

"We know what you did to our fellow brother. Indeed, it's very risky."

PitchSide SA responded:

"You look amazing! But we still haven't forgotten about what you did ."

Bongi Rowan Gumede threw shade at Lady Zamar:

"Yes, you are too risky, you are very dangerous, and you almost destroyed our brother's bread and butter."

Zizo Beda stuns in gorgeous new pictures

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to former Selimathunzi presenter Zizo Beda's new pictures.

While fans and followers gushed over the stunning Zizo, some netizens resorted to trolling her ex-husband, Mayihlome Tshwete, and even spilling some serious tea about his alleged shady past:

surtizo dropped files:

"Her ex-husband and I used to share the same side, the stories that dolly would tell me? Wehhh nkosi'yam!"

Source: Briefly News