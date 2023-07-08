Lady Zamar shed light on the sexual assault allegations she made against Sjava on social media

The musician addressed some misconceptions about the case and said she never dropped the charges

The TikTok video sparked mixed reactions from South Africans, and some said they were tired of the saga

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lady Zamar revealed more details about her drama with Sjava. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar recently took to TikTok to address the abuse allegations she made against her ex-boyfriend, Sjava.

Lady Zamar opens up about abuse allegations against Sjava

In a candid video uploaded on her account @ladyzamarofficial, the singer shared that she had never dropped the charges against Sjava. She revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to pursue the case due to insufficient evidence.

"Not once have I dropped the charges, not once have I recanted, not once have I gone back on what I have said."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lady Zamar insists that Sjava physically violated her

The Collide hitmaker added that not being able to get justice was a painful blow to her because people concluded that Sjava was innocent.

"I think what broke my heart even more is that when the NPA decided not to prosecute, people took it as an automatic she lied."

Lady Zamar filed a case of sexual assault against Sjava in 2019, alleging that the Confessions singer assaulted her at a hotel in Thohoyondou, Limpopo, in 2017, reported IOL.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on saga between Lady Zamar and Sjava

@nosiilushaba asked:

"Awema it’s 2023 when are we moving on."

@amanda03 suggested:

"Babes you dropped the charges now let it go, heal and move on. You know your truth and really don't have to explain yourself. "

@miss_pn wrote:

"Until it happens to them they will never understand, I still believe you."

@xols02 commented:

"I believe you, and I have always believed you."

@user52565276012264 mentioned:

"They will never understand until it happens to them, just heal and ignore them no matter how hard it is please."

@khanya.nolz1 stated:

"Yho I hope you can move on from this, and I wish you all the best hope you heal too."

@preshasii added:

"Yah that recording helped him. Cause ngabe usejele."

@yarae_leigh said:

"Just stop addressing this issue, ignore it n just do you focus on yourself and grow through all the hate mama l believe you can still be great.❤️"

Lady Zamar: Controversial singer shares some dating advice, Sjava fans come for her again

In another article, Briefly News reported that controversial South African singer, Lady Zamar recently took to Twitter to share her insightful perspective on relationships.

The Love is Blind songbird took a break from delivering her sultry melodies and delivered some dating advice instead. The singer has recently dropped new music alongside amapiano sensation Toss and rapper Lucasraps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News