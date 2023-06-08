Singer Lady Zamar highlighted the importance of mutual respect and valuing someone's time in relationships

Fans criticised Lady Zamar's advice, referring to her past involvement with rapper Sjava and the abuse allegations she made against him

Twitter users reminded Lady Zamar of her previous accusations against Sjava, suggesting that she had almost destroyed his reputation

Controversial South African singer, Lady Zamar recently took to Twitter to share her insightful perspective on relationships.

Lady Zamar shared some relationship advice on her Twitter following

The Love is Blind songbird took a break from delivering her sultry melodies and delivered some dating advice instead. According to IOL, the singer has recently dropped new music alongside amapiano sensation Toss and rapper Lucasraps.

In a powerful tweet, she highlighted the importance of mutual respect and valuing someone's time.

Zamar wrote:

"The moment you start feeling like you’re doing someone a favour by dating them you’re disrespecting them and their time."

Fans reminded Lady Zamar of her past drama with rapper Sjava

Fans were not here for Zamar's advice though as most brought up Lady Zamar's previous interaction with Sjava.

Briefly News reported on the singer addressing her abuse allegations levelled against rapper Sjava after Zamar was dragged online.

@AKUSACOFFEE1 said:

"Ke mang sjava."

@Mabaso1535 said:

"Hmmm coming from you aowa phela you nearly destroyed Sjava Ausi."

@Ziyahlabana said:

"Very true "

Lady Zamar: Mzansi refuses to buy her merch after accusing Sjava of sexual assault, “We haven’t forgotten”

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Mzansi refusing to buy Lady Zamar's merch.

Lady Zamar is still trying to find forgiveness from Mzansi following her legal troubles with Sjava, costing her a lot of money.

According to ZAlebs, the Collide hitmaker announced on Facebook the release of her new merch. She shared images of the T-shirts with various designs but many people were uninterested.

People who supported Sjava when Lady Zamar accused him of sexual assault swamped the comments section. According to IOL, the Lady Zamar hate train began when the sexual assault charges were thrown out of court in 2020.

