South African actor and activist Siv Ngesi criticised the EFF for inviting an anti-gay speaker to their anniversary lecture, despite claiming to support queer rights

Ngesi highlighted the contradiction between the party's professed values and their choice of speaker in a tweet

Fans were divided in their responses to Ngesi's criticism, with some questioning his involvement and others acknowledging the party's mistake

Siv Ngesi has called out the EFF for bringing an anti-gay speaker to their lecture. Images: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

Siv Ngesi recently voiced his criticism towards the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for inviting a controversial speaker with anti-gay views to their 10th Anniversary Public Lecture.

Siv Ngesi lashed out at the Economic Freedom Fighters

The EFF, which claims to support queer rights, announced that Prof P.L.O Lumumba would be addressing the event in a tweet that read:

"Do not miss it. The EFF 10th Anniversary Public Lecture will be addressed by Prof P.L.O Lumumba on Monday, 24th of July 2023 at Sarah Baartman Hall University Of Cape Town."

Ngesi highlighted the contradiction between the party's professed values and their choice of speaker, tweeting:

"EFF says they are pro queer rights, but this is the guy who is addressing their lecture."

Mzansi was left divided by Ngesi's remarks

Ngesi's post divided fans who went on to comment:

@TSanele26 said:

"But you just like me you're not an EFF member, why are you bothered about who they invite to their events?"

@toni_gon tweeted:

"My Dear Brother, I see your mistake. You had reasonable expectations."

@DeeMongezi said:

"That's the only ideology that they don't both agree on. Besides that, they have everything in common. Let the Prof come."

@Umkomanisi said:

"Buddy, stick to pole dancing. This one is way above your reasoning."

