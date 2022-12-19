A video caused a buzz on social media after one woman argued with a uber driver about who was settling the bill

The clip spread all over social media as people reacted to seeing the customer make unreasonable demands of the driver

Netizens were divided about what was happening in the video as people shared opinions about the lady

A taxi driver was recording when he had a problem with a customer. The woman who requested a ride from him did not have any money on her.

The video of their argument over the taxi fare attracted attention on social media. People discussed their fight and many were convinced that she just wanted a free taxi ride.

Uber driver argues with woman over taxi fee on video

A video shared on Twitter by full shows a woman arguing with the taxi driver about her bill. The Uber driver in the video accuses her of requesting a ride without money.

The lady replied that she did not have any cash on her and that she also left her bank card. Their disagreement escalated when the woman insisted that Uber (the company) would pay him instead of herself.

Online users flooded the comment saying the lady was entitled. People who tried to defend her got accused of trying to flip the tables against the driver.

@ThabaneLJ commented:

"This is so wrong. Why do people do this?!"

@RingoWaKhelina commented:

"Wow now she’s threatening him with the cops. If he hadn’t recorded the conversation, he was gonna get locked up. They (police) we’re going to believe this cheeky woman."

@PabloMhlanga commented:

"I pray that our sisters take a closer look at their behavior sometimes. There’s a sense of entitlement because the law tends to protect them more. I am yet to see a video of a gent refusing to pay for a ride. Just my opinion."

@cryshots commented:

"He should’ve driven her to the police station."

@GeegeeSays commented:

"I really wana know where these free rides racoons get the audacity."

@DaComicLuu commented:

"A South Ah hun avoiding accountability, being rude and thinking she's owed by earth, so things must just happen however her mouth and thinking capacity see it? On brand."

@zuxmatax commented:

"The nerve! Hay this lady is out of order man."

