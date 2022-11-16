A taxi driver pulled a super daring stunt while racing down the road, and it received divided opinions online

In a clip that went viral on the socials, a driver can be seen driving without his hands on the wheel at all

Netizens were amazed, and many cracked jokes about the driver's ability, while others saw a serious issue

Taxi drivers are often dubbed as the king of the roads in South Africa. In a clip, one public transport driver showed that he does not even need his arms to drive.

The video shows the driver's confidence when relying on his legs to control the vehicle. Some Mzansi peeps could not help but marvel at the obscure talent.

Twitter video of taxi driver has netizens up in arms

A Twitter video posted by @VUMatshaya shows a daring driver using his feet to control the car. The clip shows the man driving high speed and taking a smoke break.

Taxi drivers are notorious for their reckless behaviour on the road, and the latest had more amazing netizens at odds. Many peeps marvelled at how he seemed at ease driving without his hands. Other netizens had a more negative take as they commented on how unsafe roads are in South Africa because of drivers.

@Ducallife commented:

"There is no use for this trick, no sports, no contest, no price. Unless he was spinning the car and making tricks for talent, I would understand hey."

@Sigwa01 commented:

"I've done this... I'm not proud."

@MakuyaTBDJ7 commented:

"As for the bell and lifting up the leg."

@Vultronnaire commented:

"The cameraman really trusts his buddy for real."

@father_Joss commented:

"Nxaai man where's the happy ending, it would be fun to see that joint flying out the window."

@Tumi_Thereturn commented:

"Childish."

@4realidonotcare commented:

"When you have lost people to car accidents and you see stuff like this."

@LOZAAH commented:

"One pothole just one, and it’s chai."

@its_mx commented:

"I am going to tell my kids this was Lewis Hamilton."

@PaulMunzhe

"SA roads are not safe, I will bring another update next week, just watch."

“Sho’t left, driva”, South Africans share hilarious stories of their taxi trips

Briefly News previously reported that Tik Tok creator Yungearn's post has South African commuters sharing their taxi ride moments on social media.

In particular, it is how awkward it is for riders to ask the taxi driver to stop for them to get out at a location.

Phindile Cindy Madonsela uploaded the post on Facebook, but an original creator is a white man called Yungearn. On Tik Tok, the video has over 1,4 million views.

South Africans always find the funny side of serious or awkward moments, which is no different. Commuters shared their experiences in the comments section, and many people had a collective laugh.

