A very energetic nanny took it upon herself to give a young boy a lesson on how to eat pap properly

The woman took the toddle through funny steps on how to pick a piece of pap using his own hands, up to the way to put it in his mouth

The video amused many social media users who loved some of the terms she used, and they shared them on her post feed

A TikTok user had Mzansi in stitches after sharing a video teaching a toddler to eat pap. Image: @mamkhomanzigraceb

A Shona woman working in a home with toddlers had the online community laughing after sharing a video of a pap-eating lesson with one of the toddlers, Blake.

The lady shared the viral video on her TikTok account under the user handle @mamkhomanzigraceb and reached 1.1M views, 52K likes, and almost 4K comments from amused social media users.

The teacher gives young learners instructions

In the video, @mamkhomanzigraceb and young Blake sit with their pap and vegetable dishes. She then instructs him to take out a small piece while showing action and continues:

"You take your pap, mould it first, don't disrespect it."

Watch the video below:

The video cracks up Mzansi

Social media users could not contain their amusement in the lady's comment section, sharing part of the lesson they loved the most. Some scolded her for making Blake wait while busy with the tutorial.

User @mel commented.

"This reminds me of where I grew up close to Lesotho. I used to eat marog and pap with our workers and my black friends on the farm out of their potjie pots. I miss it every day!!

User @Zee said:

"This learner is not paying attention hle 😂."

User @zel_mosmol added:

"This learner is impatient, he wants to eat with no tutorial."

User @SisiWakwaZwane detailed:

"I get Blake, there's too much admin in your method. 🤣🤣🤣."

User @makemydayfloral said:

"Gorgeous 🥰 too sweet 🥺."

User @Timothy Kiernan noted:

"'Please 🖐️this exchange is so precious 🥺❤️."

Local nanny asks Afrikaans-speaking toddler questions in isiXhosa

In another Briefly News article, a helper was praised for being a good teacher after teaching an Afrikaans-speaking toddler, isiXhosa.

The baby knew all the body parts in isiXhosa and understood cheers from her teacher in the language.

