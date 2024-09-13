A cute moment between a toddler and his gogo eating spinach and pap by hand was captured by the dad

The son stood in front of the woman as she fed him the meal for the first time

The video left many social media users touched, as they commented on the bond between the two that was visible on the video

A dad shared a video of his helper feeding his son spinach and pap. Image @jacooosthuhuizen

A video of a domestic helper and her boss's toddler, Logan, filled the online community with love after the dad shared it on his social media.

The father posted the video on his TikTok account under the handle @jacooosthuizen and received many thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

The boy and his gogo enjoy a hearty meal

In the video, the gogo explains to Logan that she feeds him pap and spinach while he stands before her. She then asks him to show his dad what he is eating.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps warmly embrace the video

After watching the video, the online community commented on the beautiful relationship between the gogo and the toddler. Some shared similar stories of their childhood.

User @pretorius1000 shared his own story:

"Grew up the sam way, when my mother used to hit me Anna was my safe place. Her son and I have been friends for 40 years."

User @lynetteengelbrech4 was touched:

"This is so heartwarming to see. I miss my gogo(Liesbeth)😥my boy loved her so."

User @nthabae-Tsamai wished:

"I have tears...I wanna wake up one day and we have this Southaaaa. Absolutely beautiful 🥰."

User @anniepooh2 commented:

"This is so heart-warming. Love and light on you guys always....may God bless you in abundance for sharing this with the world❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑."

User @djadji_mof33 added:

"Absolutely love seeing such, finally something that's not about race but just about loving one another❤❤❤."

User @nthabiey0506 hoped:

"I pray that Gogo grows older to see him grow."

