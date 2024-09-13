A man had the online community ready to give him the Father of the Year title after embarrassing her daughter in a cute way at school

The man got out of his car and shouted I love you while his daughter walked to him after school

The cute video left many social media users amused, while others wished they had dads like him

A video of a loving dad screaming and singing his daughter's praises left the online community touched.

The video was shared on social media by user @we.luvvvrea on her TikTok account.

Daddy opens the car door for his daughter.

In the video, the dad tells his daughter he loves her as she walks to his car after school. He then hugs his daughter and opens the door for her to get in the rear seat.

The dad and daughter moment touches social media users

The video attracted 860K views, 138K likes, and 1.5K comments from social media users who loved the daddy-and-daughter content.

User @shaun_rathebe complimented the dad:

"Your dad is cool, pain goes straight to us, fatherless gang."

User @kgaugelo_gabriana commented:

"One time, I screamed so hard, trying to cheer my son up at his soccer game. Yoh, he doesn’t invite me anymore 😂😂😂😂."

User @zulumageba420 shared an amusing story:

"Wanted to hold my daughter's hand coming from the camp, she just said, "dad, keep your hands to yourself, " mind you she was in grade 7 😂🤣😂🤣."

User @aamo.mor shared a sad comment:

"Where do we buy dads that actually love being dads and love their kids?😭."

User @nomvulam3 advised:

"Next time join him. Scream, run to him and give him a hug 🥰."

User @misssane96 added:

"Deep down we all want that kind of father 😂😂😂🥰."

