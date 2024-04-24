A South African woman on TikTok, Goitse Nokwane, convinced her dad to join her for a fun dance challenge

The video showed them performing a synchronized routine, with Goitse even counting to keep them on beat

Netizens praised the father's participation and the heartwarming bond between the daughter and dad

A woman dancing with her dad won online praise. Image: @2.4_j.u.n.e

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman managed to convince her dad to do a fun TikTok dance challenge with her.

Daughter gets dad to dance

TikTok user Goitse Nokwane (@2.4_j.u.n.e_) posted a TikTok video showing herself and her dad, dressed in a formal suit, swaying their bodies side to side in a synchronised routine as they danced to a trendy tune.

"I convinced my dad to do this trend. This was our first try, and I was counting, so we were on beat," Goitse said in her caption.

Watch the adorable video below:

Dad-daughter dance a hit with SA

The video was an instant hit with Mzansi netizens, who flooded Goitse's post with heartwarming and funny comments.

Many were entertained by how well the father executed the dance routine, and others commented on how nice it was to have a present father.

Boituu_X replied:

"1,2,3,4 kumnandi ukuba no baba (It's nice to have a dad)."

happinessyvonne said:

"Yoooh ma dad wouldn't do this, never."

Nomfundo Khehla Mlam repleid:

"Honestly, your dad is serving ."

swaziKween said

"It’s dad’s motivation. He’s even counting shem ."

NON commented:

"Dad ate and left no crumbs, I’m afraid! ❤️‍."

Da Black Barbie responded:

"The effort that he put in❤️."

Snqobile Hlongwa commented:

"UNkulunkulu ngicela angiboleke uBaba (God please borrow me a dad)."

Boi replied:

"He's counting so he doesn't mess up, argh love it❤️."

Source: Briefly News