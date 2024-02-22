Global site navigation

Dancing Sensation Sets Mzansi Abuzz: Woman Wows Social Media with Amapiano Moves
People

Dancing Sensation Sets Mzansi Abuzz: Woman Wows Social Media with Amapiano Moves

by  Johana Mukandila
  • One lady has gone viral on social media after she showed off her impressive dance moves
  • In the TikTok video, one can see the young stunner standing in a kitchen as she breaks it down on the dance floor
  • The online community flocked to her comments section as they gushed over her amapiano moves while others were left in laughter

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

One young lady set Mzansi ablaze with her killer dance moves in a now-viral video. Netizens are impressed by her confidence.

A TikTok video shows a young woman dancing.
A lady shared a TikTok video of her dancing to an amapiano song. Image:@dosiedo7
Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her dance moves

A TikTok video posted by @dosiedo7 shows the young lady in the kitchen standing in front of a white fridge. As the clip continued, the woman showed off her impressive amapiano dance moves, which left online users in awe. The clip gathered over 916K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Read also

Woman gives friend TikTok Mzala challenge tutorial, Mzansi in stitches

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens loved the woman's dance moves

Many South Africans were pleasantly entertained by the woman's moves and flooded her post with love and laughter.

Joshua poked fun at the woman, saying:

"Small small na you wan break?"

Steph Dollar gushed over the girl's dance moves, adding:

"She’s doing it perfectly! I do the comments?… You’ve got talent sis."

Sinethemba Cele wrote:

"Movement 100%. however, the aim is not to sweat. don't fight. It must have finesse."

Keapipso shared:

"No my sister, don't fight"

Akofasharty0 commentated:

"You are going too fast. Relax."

Swedish tourist dances to 'Sister Bethina' in a viral video

Briefly News previously reported on one tourist who wowed Mzansi with her impressive dance moves in a now-viral video. Netizens are impressed by her confidence.

Read also

South African young woman impresses netizens with Apple collection in a TikTok video

A TikTok clip posted by @devdondidit on the video platform shows the young lady on stage awaiting instructions from the host in front of many people. As the clip progresses, the tourist is given the go-ahead from the man, and the music begins playing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel