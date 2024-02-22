One lady has gone viral on social media after she showed off her impressive dance moves

In the TikTok video, one can see the young stunner standing in a kitchen as she breaks it down on the dance floor

The online community flocked to her comments section as they gushed over her amapiano moves while others were left in laughter

One young lady set Mzansi ablaze with her killer dance moves in a now-viral video. Netizens are impressed by her confidence.

A lady shared a TikTok video of her dancing to an amapiano song.

Woman shows off her dance moves

A TikTok video posted by @dosiedo7 shows the young lady in the kitchen standing in front of a white fridge. As the clip continued, the woman showed off her impressive amapiano dance moves, which left online users in awe. The clip gathered over 916K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved the woman's dance moves

Many South Africans were pleasantly entertained by the woman's moves and flooded her post with love and laughter.

Joshua poked fun at the woman, saying:

"Small small na you wan break?"

Steph Dollar gushed over the girl's dance moves, adding:

"She’s doing it perfectly! I do the comments?… You’ve got talent sis."

Sinethemba Cele wrote:

"Movement 100%. however, the aim is not to sweat. don't fight. It must have finesse."

Keapipso shared:

"No my sister, don't fight"

Akofasharty0 commentated:

"You are going too fast. Relax."

Swedish tourist dances to 'Sister Bethina' in a viral video

Briefly News previously reported on one tourist who wowed Mzansi with her impressive dance moves in a now-viral video. Netizens are impressed by her confidence.

A TikTok clip posted by @devdondidit on the video platform shows the young lady on stage awaiting instructions from the host in front of many people. As the clip progresses, the tourist is given the go-ahead from the man, and the music begins playing in the background.

