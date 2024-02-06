A South African woman in Durban took to social media to showcase her amapiano dance moves

In the TikTok video, one can see the young lady standing in what appears to be a backyard as she breaks it down on the dance floor

People reacted to the young lady's video with laughter, while others simply cheered her on

Ampiano has undoubtedly taken the globe by storm. The vibey genre has influenced thousands of people worldwide, whether dancing at groove or participating in dance challenges online.

A young lady from Durban shares a TikTok video of her dancing to amapiano. Image: /@uhcaitlin

Source: Instagram

Woman shows off Ampiano dance moves

A TikTok video posted by @uhcaitlinnn shows the young lady standing in what appears to be a backyard. As the clip continued, the young lady showed off her amusing amapiano dance moves, which left online users in stitches.

The video has gathered over 59.9 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are entertained by the woman's dance moves

Many South Africans were pleasantly entertained by the woman's moves and flooded her post with love and laughter.

Chiamaka wrote:

"Second-hand embarrassment for you, but I love it."

Vusi Brian Ntombela shared:

"isGloria singaphakathi. Only made in South Africa."

Bubbles said:

"The dog was like no, I'm out."

Huggie bear simply said:

"Love her."

Cleresè commented:

"You are so funny."

TikTok video of a white woman dancing to gqom goes viral

Briefly news previously reported on a woman who had Mzansi on their feelings after she showed off her dance moves to Gqom music in Durban. In a TikTok video posted by @sbonisomthiyane6, the woman is at Empire Cafe Davenport, eThekwini, having the best time of her life.

People stood around, cheering for her while she did the most on the dance floor. Impressed by her moves, TikTokkers gave her an African name, MaNgcobo. Her video is one of many trending videos of women dancing to gqom and amapiano.

The dance challenges on the TikTok platform have become a big thing on the internet. One can see a toddler participating in the challenges or even an elderly woman in their 70s.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News