A white woman in Durban took the dance stage of Empire Cafe Davenport by storm with her moves

The lady danced to Gqom music while clubgoers were watching, cheering her up and impressed by her

The online community reacted to the lady's moves, with many applauding her for having a rhythm

A white woman impressed Mzansi with her dance to Gqom music. Images: @sbonisomthiyane6/ TikTok, @Mads Perch/ Getty Images

A woman had Mzansi on their feelings after she showed off her dance moves to Gqom music in Durban.

In a TikTok video posted by @sbonisomthiyane6, the woman is at Empire Cafe Davenport, eThekwini, having the best time of her life.

People stood around, cheering for her while she did the most on the dance floor. Impressed by her moves, TikTokkers gave her an African name, MaNgcobo.

Her video is one of many trending videos of women dancing to Gqom and Amapiano. The dance challenges on the TikTok platform have become a big thing on the internet. One can see a toddler participating in the challenges or even an elderly woman in their 70s.

See the woman dancing to Gqom

TikTokkers are impressed

The video got over 21k likes, with many online users expressing how impressed they were by the white woman's moves.

@thabile_ngcobo said:

"At that time mina ngihlulwa ngisho ukurawunda" ( That time I cant even do a turnaround.)

@MsFatie shared:

" Umona kimi Jesu ngoba I’m a zambane " ( I'm so jealous because I'm such a potato.)

@Master Jay commented:

"You killed it Mlungu."

@dubelimthende_3 said:

"Uyangidlula dade." ( You outdance me sister.)

@justme shared:

"Khule nathi lo." ( This one grew up with us.)

@U.NXAMALALA commented:

"Lo unamanga khona owakubo owu darkie ❤️" ( There's no way, there must be a black person in her family.)

