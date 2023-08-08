A video of a young white girl demonstrating impressive dance moves has gone viral on social media

The entertaining footage posted on TikTok shows the child moving with great skill to a Mzansi song

Many social media users were impressed by the girl's rhythm and talent and showered her with compliments

A video of a little white girl busting some serious Mzansi dance moves has won over netizens' praise.

Mzansi netizens were impressed by a little girl's dance moves. Image: @mayaevelin3evelin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows a little girl dancing to amapiano with impressive skill

The footage posted on TikTok shows the child dancing with a great rhythm to a catchy amapiano tune.

According to RedBull, the Amapiano genre's emergence gave rise to the Amapiano dance style, which is characterized by quick-step moves and body popping. Amapiano is quickly becoming popular all over the world, and social media dancers are adopting viral dance trends inspired by Amapiano on platforms like TikTok. Amapiano has created popular dance moves.

South African netizens approve of the talented girl's moves

Many netizens were amazed by girl's moves and vibe and showed her love in the comments section.

Sine Khumalo replied:

"As a South African, we approve . Forever yena!"

Riyhana Levy wrote:

"She was born in South Africa finish and kla ."

sarahphilcox reacted:

"I can't stop smiling, my cutie."

Thembakazi Kojana commented:

"Who watched this more than 5 times Love her."

Jos replied:

"She has the best spirit."

Lesiba2018 said:

"Kudus to the parents for teaching this young soul to embrace other cultures."

