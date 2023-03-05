The Bacardi dance challenge has taken over social media and Mzansi ladies are coming through with cool moves

One lady set timelines on fire when she shared her version of the popular dance moves

Reacting to the now-viral video, many peeps said the challenge should be closed because the stunner is the winner

By now many South Africans should have mastered the Bacardi dance challenge because it keeps trending on social media.

Pretoria lady stuns with her impressive Bacardi dance moves. Image: @okeditse.ee

Source: TikTok

Social media users from all walks of life, including school children, have taken part in the viral challenge.

Pretoria hun with killer body nails Bacardi dance challenge in viral video

A video of a TikTok user with the handle @okeditse.ee has left Mzansi social media users salivating with her perfect hourglass figure and dance moves.

The stunner moved her waist and bums so effortlessly, making her one of the best in the challenge.

Video of stunning Pretoria woman nailing Bacardi dance challenge gets reactions from peeps

As expected, netizens took to her timeline to share reactions to the viral video. Many admired the lady, not only for her dancing skills but also for her banging body. Others even admitted that they watched the video more than twice.

@I follow back said:

"barcadi that went to a private school ."

@TumiNkosi wrote:

"I dance like this in my head. I also have a body like this in my dreams…and these braids."

@LISABAE added:

"Am actually doing the same moves in my brains ."

@Noziey Hlophe wrote:

"my : I can do this to ibody: bro' wat a u doing ."

SA woman with “shwapa” performs Bhebha dance challenge, people praise confident woman in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that women with tiny waists and big bums have been showing off their saucy Bhebha dance moves on social media. One TikTokker represented the women with small booties and posted her version of the dance which has taken social media by storm.

The gorgeous lady @promyroxy was wearing brown leggings that accentuated her "shwapa" in the amusing video. Many people said her confidence empowered them to be proud of their bodies. In a world where people are always trying to look perfect on social media, the stunner was proud to present herself unfiltered to millions.

Within four hours the clip had gathered over 30 000 views and hundreds of comments. SA showered the woman with compliments in the comments section.

