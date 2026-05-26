Jason Vanporppal completed his 5,500-kilometre skateboarding challenge across Africa after arriving in Cape Town

The mission aimed to raise support for building a permanent skatepark for young skateboarders in Uganda

The 106-day journey combined endurance sport with youth development and community upliftment

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More than 5,500 kilometres, 106 days and countless communities later, skateboarder Jason Vanporppal has completed his remarkable journey from Uganda to South Africa.

The picture showed Jason skating, starting his journey from Uganda to South Africa. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: Facebook

Jason Vanporppal shared footage from Cape Town on 25 May 2026, showing himself signing skateboards for young supporters after completing the final leg of his long-distance challenge. Jason's mission stretched far beyond endurance sport. The Los Angeles skater previously explained that the journey aimed to help support efforts to build a permanent skatepark in Uganda after seeing passionate young skaters train under difficult conditions

Before Africa, Jason completed skateboarding challenges across other parts of the world. He previously travelled across the United States while raising funding and donating skateboards to underprivileged youth. He later expanded similar efforts into other countries.

Skateboarder ends African charity trek in Cape Town

His Africa challenge drew growing attention as communities across South Africa joined sections of the route and gathered to support him along the way. The final stop at Cape Town's City Bowl Skatepark marked the end of an adventure that blended endurance, youth development and community upliftment through sport.

Jason Vanporppal previously described skateboarding as something that changed his life and helped shape resilience. His fundraising efforts linked to the African journey have already raised significant funding toward helping create long-term opportunities for young skaters in Uganda.

The picture on the left showed Jason signing skateboards of young South Africans he just inspired. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi applauds man for long-distance challenge

Nikita Duchess wrote:

“Thank you, Lord, for keeping Jay safe during his journey and blessing him along the way so he can fulfil his mission of making children in Uganda’s dreams and wishes come true to be able to skate. 🙏🏻”

Candice B wrote:

“Well done. Your daily videos have been so uplifting. 💕”

Aireplayhub asked:

“Is this Cape Town?”

Nadia N wrote:

“Signing the skateboards. 😭😭”

Shariefa wrote:

“God knew why you had to complete this journey alone. 😔 He knew from the very beginning what He had planned for you. God never makes mistakes. Even though you started this journey with a group, you ended it alone, and God knew why He chose you for this path. He chose you to show the world that no matter what happens, if you keep pushing, keep believing in yourself, and continue with a pure heart, you can achieve anything. Doors will open for you. Even though your friends couldn’t make it to the end with you, you still kept going. And through your journey, you’ve shown the world that believing in what you do not only opens doors for yourself, but also inspires others to keep pushing for greater things in life.”

Mabi&Co. wrote:

“New role model unlocked. 🔓🙌🏽”

bundaahh27 wrote:

“Knot in my throat. 🥹❤️”

Miss Tee wrote:

“Could teach the rich and mighty a thing or two about humbleness and humility. God bless you, Jason. 👏👏👏”

Bongwatersippa wrote:

“Ugh, man, I love our country so much. 😭😭 All of this love and support for you is insanely beautiful.”

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Source: Briefly News