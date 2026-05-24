A young KwaZulu-Natal woman showed a living room makeover she did for her mother using only R600

She did the entire renovation herself, cutting and sticking the panels around the TV wall while dancing in celebration every time a section came together

Her mother's reaction when she walked in and saw the makeover had the whole internet emotional

A young woman redoing her mum's living room wall. Images: @inamandlathabiwler.stubtubu.7/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal decided to do something special for her mother with what little she had. She shared a video on 18 May 2026 showing how she transformed her mother's living room with a budget of just R600. She went to a hardware store, picked up a few peel-and-stick wall panels and got to work.

She cleared the TV wall, removed the stand that held the remotes and decoder, measured and cut the panels to fit around where the TV would go, and stuck them up one by one. Every time a major section went up, she stopped and danced a little.

When her mother came home, the kids shouted in surprise, and the reaction that followed was everything. In the final scene, the mum sat on the couch looking at her newly transformed wall with a big smile on her face.

In the video, the young woman was honest about where she is in life. She said this was as much as she could afford right now and that she is not yet earning enough to do more. But she wanted to give her mother something, so she made it work with what she had.

Why peel-and-stick panels are having a moment

The look she created would usually cost a lot more to achieve. Wood panelling or marble wall panels can run into thousands of rands by the time you add the materials and installation. Peel-and-stick wall panels give you a similar visual effect for a fraction of the cost.

Modern versions even add slight texture and dimension to a wall, giving it a high-end finish that looks far more expensive than it actually is.

For anyone working with a tight budget who wants to make their space feel different, this has become one of the easiest and most affordable ways to do it.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA praises the KZN woman's home renovation

People were touched from the very first second of Facebook user @inamandlathabiwler.stubtubu.7's clip:

@vehtjikurame said:

"What made me smile is that she came with two loaves of bread. She's feeding her kids for me. Keep her happy."

@muntuza.xulu.2025 said:

"Small girl does big things. May God bless you with more money, dear. Kukude la oyakhona sthandwa."

@sbusisiwe.mngonyama wrote:

"Future interior designer. Great job, girl."

@prtmasango said:

"Oh, you did well, Ntombhazane. Your pockets will never run dry."

A woman walking into her home. Images: @inamandlathabiwler.stubtubu.7/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More on SA home transformation stories

Briefly News recently reported on a young woman who transformed her bare RDP home into something beautiful.

recently reported on a young woman who transformed her bare RDP home into something beautiful. An estate agent gave a virtual tour of a R9 million home in Claremont, Cape Town, and South Africans had very strong and very honest feelings about it.

KwaZulu-Natal content creator Ntokozo Joy Dube finally gave fans the reveal they had been waiting for after years of building his village home from nothing.

Source: Briefly News