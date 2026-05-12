A young woman's before-and-after TikTok reveal highlights a dramatic transformation of her bare and outdated RDP home

Social media users reacted strongly to the renovation, flooding the comments with praise for the designer’s creativity, and came forward with inquiries

The viral discussion also sparked wider conversations about housing access in South Africa, with some viewers asking how to apply for RDP housing

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The old space became a totally new room. Image: @akhonanyathi64

Source: TikTok

A woman showed the before and after of her RDP home renovation. The difference left Mzansi in awe.

30-year-old social media creator, Akhona Nyathi, posted, on 10 May 2026 on TikTok a home transformation video of her humble RDP abode, showing the stark difference that the renovation. The house moves from concrete floors and faded paint on walls, to stunning tiles, new doors, and fresh modern paint and appliances.

How to apply for a government house

Some users asked Nyathi how to get an RDP house. According to the Department of Human Settlements, getting a government (BNG/RDP) house is a straightforward process with no payment required. Applicants need to visit their local Provincial Human Settlements or municipal office, complete an application form, and register on the Housing Needs Database. After submitting, they receive a reference number to track their progress, and updates can be checked online through official tracking platforms. More details and guidance are available via the Department of Human Settlements FAQ page.

There’s no set waiting period after applying for an RDP (BNG) house. How long it takes depends on things like available government funding, ongoing housing projects in your area, and how many people have already been approved. Because demand is much higher than the number of houses available, the waiting time can vary a lot from one place to another and can sometimes take several years.

View the TikTok video below:

SA approves the new look.

The difference left viewers mesmerised as they praised the new look and her taste. Many others asked for a better look around. South Africans took to @akhonanyathi64's page to share their thoughts:

Nqobile Nondu praised:

"My favorite content. It's definitely your turn mfazi❤️, kwaze Kwa kuhle😍"

gentlepantsula said:

"How much did you spend in total, and how long did it take? It looks stunning."

Sbu noted:

"You really saw potential in that room."

Hope Thandeka exclaimed:

"Kahle kahle, where do we even register for ama RDB yeh?😫😫"

NombaliM. wrote:

"It even looks big 😍"

Sanele Sanz Mqoma said:

"Beautiful space. Can you please plug a brother with the name of the paint🥹🥹Can we please get a house tour?"

More Briefly News stories on renovations

A Johannesburg couple used AI-inspired renovation ideas to transform an old 1980s house into a modern, stylish home, with the dramatic before-and-after results impressing South Africans online.

An interior design influencer impressed South Africans by showcasing a beautifully transformed home renovation project that turned an outdated space into a stylish, modern living environment.

A 1980s Johannesburg house renovation impressed South Africans after its dramatic transformation into a modern, stylish family home showcasing a full architectural upgrade from outdated design to contemporary luxury living.

Source: Briefly News