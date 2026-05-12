Ntando Rambani is set to publish her first book, inspired by her personal experiences as a mother and businesswoman

More than a year after becoming a wife and mother of two, the actress and entrepreneur said it was finally time to share her experiences with the world

Fans and followers continue to marvel at how Duma makes motherhood, marriage and entrepreneurship look so easy, all while looking incredible

Ntando Rambani will share her experiences as a mother in an upcoming memoir. Images: dumantando

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Ntando Rambani (née Duma) is officially adding author to her multifaceted resume, turning the page on a new chapter that promises a closer look at her life behind the scenes.

More than a year after embracing the roles of wife and mother of two, the Shaka iLembe actress and entrepreneur is ready to pull back the curtain on the delicate balancing act that has long captivated her audience.

In a Mother's Day post on 10 May 2026, Rambani said this new chapter was widely requested by her followers, who often asked how she manages to navigate her multifaceted life with so much grace.

"So many of you ask, 'How do you make it look so easy?' The truth is, I do not. I am still learning every day, with the softest heart for the hardest job."

Ntando revealed that her book, called From One Mother to Another, will be released in August and will explore the lessons she has learned through motherhood, "the beautiful, messy, real parts," themes that have shaped much of her recent journey.

Ntando Rambani is set to launch her first book, 'From One Mother to Another.' Image: dumantando

Source: Instagram

Back in April, she and her husband, Una Rams, launched their daughter Amani's clothing brand, House of Amani, which caters to children, and is yet another testament to Ntando’s business acumen and her commitment to building a lasting legacy for her family.

She also serves as the Managing Director of Sbahle Siyakhula, a Johannesburg-based hair and beauty salon named in honour of her eldest daughter, Sbahle.

With the upcoming launch of From One Mother to Another, fans can expect a deeper dive into the logistics and the heart behind these ventures. By sharing the highs and lows of her journey, the award-winning actress is positioning herself as a relatable mentor for modern women striving to harmonise their professional ambitions with the joys of family life.

See Ntando Rambani's post below.

Mzansi celebrates Ntando Duma on Mother's Day

Fans and peers flooded the comment section, filled with love and admiration for Ntando.

Ntando Rambani's husband, Una Rams, said:

"What a blessing it is to be able to walk this journey with you. Even from the inside, you make it look easy. I can’t wait for the world to experience your wisdom even more and to give you more little people to call you mom. I love you 5eva."

Actress Sive Mabuya admired Ntando Rambani:

"And how effortlessly you do it all. Happy Mother’s Day, sweetheart. You’re an incredible mother."

Media personality Zanele Potelwa wrote:

"My heart is pumping custard! Happy Mother’s Day, Superwoman. I adore the way you love your babies and fight for them, what a mommy."

lovedandguided was excited:

"The book we have been asking for! Definitely getting copies."

Fans and peers continue to marvel at Ntando Rambani's ability to make motherhood look easy. Image: dumantando

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's wife and baby mama celebrate Mother's Day together

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane, and his baby mama, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, celebrating Mother's Day together.

They shared a sweet photo that instantly broke the internet and ignited a heated debate around betrayal and forgiveness.

Source: Briefly News