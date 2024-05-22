Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle, celebrated the first anniversary of her hair salon, Sbahle Siyakhula, with a grand event attended by loved ones

The seven-year-old impressed fans with her wisdom and confidence, thanking staff and guests like Simz Ngema in a heartfelt speech

Social media users praised Duma for her parenting, applauding Sbahle's success at such a young age

Can you believe that it has been a year since little Sbahle launched her beautiful hair saloon Sbahle Siyakhula? The milestone was marked by a grand celebration attended by Sbahle's loved ones.

Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle's business is growing.

Sbahle's business Sbahle Siyakhula turns one

Popular media personality Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle's business is growing and we couldn't be more proud of her. The star recently left her fans chopping onions when she shared a video from the grand first anniversary celebrations.

The Instagram video shows seven-year-old Sbahle giving a moving speech. She thanked the staff for doing a great job and also the guests, including actress Simz Ngema for gracing the occasion. Part of proud mom, Ntando's caption read:

"Overflowing with gratitude for all who joined us as we celebrated Sbahle Siyakhula’s 1st anniversary."

Fans congratulate Sbahle on her success

Sbahle is already running a successful business at such a young age. Social media users were taken aback by the wisdom and confidence the little one has. Others applauded Duma for doing a great job as a mom.

zizipho__koekoe said:

"Duma sisi if you ever think you have not done something in life or feel horrible for whatever reason please just know you are the world's best mom sisi haibooo ❤️❤️❤️ Waze wayisiboniso esihle."

@_mkaygee added:

"Who’s chopping onions ♥️♥️ we love you Sbahle "

@sivemabuya commented:

"Ohhh ntombi… I’m so proud of you both! To many many years❤️"

@t.taki_ wrote:

"Sbahle has so much humility and wisdom at such a young age. Cutest little boss babe ever. I was literally teary-eyed with Duma, watching her daughter speak with so much grace✨"

@lizeka_arosi added:

"You've done an amazing job raising uSbahle, what a beautiful intelligent child she is ❤️"

