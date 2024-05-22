A young woman posted a TikTok video showing her mother's reaction to her completing her degree

The video showed the mother overcome with emotion and screaming loudly upon hearing the news

The daughter honoured her mother for raising her and putting her through school despite the hardships

A woman thanked her mother for never giving up on her and putting her through university. Image: @l1sa_zee

A young South African woman captured her mother's joyful reaction to the news of her being a graduate.

Daughter thanks single mother

In the TikTok video by Anelisa Zondi (@l1sa_zee), the mother is seen entering their home as the daughter greets her with the news of officially being a UKZN graduate. The emotional mother is heard screaming loudly.

The video then switches to show the mother and daughter looking all gorgeous and dolled up as they prepare for the auspicious graduation ceremony

"This was my mom’s reaction when I told her I had passed my exam and ultimately completed my degree. My mom put me through uni by herself, and I am grateful she didn’t give up on me. Ngiyabonga MaZondi❤️, a grateful Anelisa said.

SA touched by mom and graduate daughter

The post garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched by the beautiful moment between the proud mother and her graduate daughter.

Amo.X commented:

"Shoutout to our moms who had to sacrifice a lot of us to get the best education and be where we are now ❤️."

Nomonde Manzi said;

"Yoh Siyakubongela sisi. Usebenzile Ave kujabulisa ukubona umzali ejabule (Congratulations sisi. You did good. Its so nice to see a parent happy)."

Nomcebo Ndlela replied:

" You giving me so much strength and hope that and my kids will make it; congrats to her, ."

zintl41 commented:

" Akasemuhle uma we graduate ne graduate lakhe (The mother of the graduate is so beautiful with her beautiful graduate)."

Nomarh Memela replied:

"❤️Congratulations . Mama muhle nawe Umuhle kakhulu❤️(Your mom is beautiful and so are you)."

Tembisa petrol attendant becomes 1st graduate in her family

In another story, Briefly News reported that wife, mother of three, and breadwinner Masutane Othilia Sebetha became the pride and joy of her family after becoming the first to graduate.

Sebetha, from Thembisa, recently graduated from Unisa with a Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching.

According to Unisa, Sebetha was raised by a single mother who struggled to make ends meet.

