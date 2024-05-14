A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony video went viral for capturing a mother's overflowing pride

The emotional clip shows her shouting congratulations and raising her hands in triumph as her child graduates

Many viewers were touched by the raw display of a parent's joy and the validation of their sacrifices

A video showed a mother tearfully cheering as her child received their degree. Image: @ukzn_official

Source: TikTok

There's nothing quite like a mother's love-filled pride in their child.

A video shared by the University of KwaZulu-Natal beautifully captured this during one of the recent graduation ceremonies.

Mom celebrates child's graduation

The footage shows an emotional and proud African mom shouting and cheering "halala" (congratulations) as she celebrates her child's special moment as they graduate and collect their hard-earned degree on stage.

The mother's wide-opened teary eyes as she threw her hands up in triumph, and a celebratory scream escaped her lips.

The priceless moment spoke volumes of her pride in her child's academic achievement and validated her sacrifices as a parent.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi touched by mama's pride

The video struck a chord with many SA netizens who were touched by the mother's emotional reaction to her child's graduation.

Miss Pru commented:

"I wanna give this to my mama next year."

Rudo Williams682 said:

"The things parents go through. The sacrifice and the loans, parents go through the most. Yekelani abazali bajabule❤️."

maKhumalo replied:

"Such an amazing memory. Congratulations ."

MbalyMbalz said:

"Can all the camera crew members be given bonus, please?"

nokuthulakhumalo83 said:

"Ziyavuka izinto ewa evuka nengane yakhe. Eyiii ngoba sithwele boMama (All her sacrifices while raising her child are coming back to her. Eyii moms have it hard)."

Zethu Zee Mtshali commented:

"Jehova ngaze ngakhala nami ngiwumzali Kazi ngokwazi yini ukujabula kanje in few days to go ngoba wow (Jehova now I'm crying as a parent. I wonder if I'll be able to be this joyous in a few days when it is my turn)."

PhiloNdaba‍♀️ said:

"Kade ayevuka nengane yakhe NkosiTears of joy ."

sweetness said:

"Njabulo yomzali kodwa jesu♥️ (The joy of a parent)."

UWC graduates showered with love from proud Mzansi mamas

In another story, Briefly News reported that the University of the Western Cape tugged at Mzansi's hearts after sharing images of priceless moments captured during one of its graduation ceremonies.

A Facebook post shared by the university shows several images of South African mothers caught on camera beaming with pride as they celebrated their children and loved ones obtaining their degrees.

Making your mother proud is special because it shows them you've grown into a responsible and successful person, validating their love and sacrifices throughout your life.

