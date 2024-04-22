The University of the Western Cape shared photos on Facebook capturing proud mothers celebrating their children's graduation

The heartwarming images resonated with South Africans online, who commented on the mothers' joy and sacrifice

Many others shared their own experiences and aspirations for future graduation

A mom loudly celebrated her loved one walking the graduation stage. Image: The University of the Western Cap

The University of the Western Cape tugged at Mzansi's hearts after sharing images of priceless moments captured during one of its graduation ceremonies.

A Facebook post shared by the university shows several images of South African mothers caught on camera beaming with pride as they celebrated their children and loved ones obtaining their degrees.

Making your mother proud is special because it shows them you've grown into a responsible and successful person, validating their love and sacrifices throughout your life.

See the moving Facebook post below:

Mzansi moms celebrating their loved ones' graduation from the University of the Western Cape. Image: The University of the Western Cape

Mzansi moved by proud mamas

The post was met with an outpour of love and sweet comments from netizens who were inspired by how each mother was filled with love, joy and pride during the special and celebratory occasion.

Muhammad Mohamed commented:

"That joy of those mothers who have sacrificed and worked hard to see their sons and daughters succeed. Therefore, ululate as much as you want to."

Sthembuso Portia said:

"So beautiful❤️, can't wait for my turn today ."

Tessy M. Theresa responded:

"This is how my mother will celebrate with me when I eventually graduate at UWC. So help me God ."

Bukelwa MaJama KaSjadu KaMngqibisa replied:

"This is heartwarming ♥."

Babalwa Mabhayi Nonkunzi Zue said:

"A mother's proud moment❤️."

Cindy Borgches Cloete commented:

"I will be that mom when my daughter graduates B Nursing."

Fanelwa Ngece Ajayi responded:

"So so beautiful."

Mangosuthu University graduate breaks high heel on stage

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman was so overcome with joy and excitement on her graduation that she broke out into an epic dance.

A TikTok video shared by Mangosuthu University of Technology in Durban, KZN, shows the beautiful lady lifting her leg up high as she does a Zulu traditional dance on the graduation stage in front of the academic.

She even broke one of her high heels during her epic performance, which left her a bit embarrassed on stage.

