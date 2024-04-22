A young woman and her dad went viral on TikTok after sharing an emotional video

The footage captured the dad, filled with pride, hugging his daughter on her graduation day

The father-daughter moment sparked an outpour of love and admiration from Mzansi netizens

A recent University of the Witwatersrand graduate not only made her dad proud but also touched South African netizens' hearts.

Clip captures proud Dad with Wits graduate daughter

A TikTok video shared by @prettzmomzie shows her father embracing her with much pride and emotion on the day of her graduation ceremony.

In the clip, the father is seen holding back tears as her holds hugs his graduated daughter, dressed in her formal graduation attire.

"If anything I expected mommy to be the emotional one on the day ," @prettzmomzie said in her caption.

Making your parents proud is special because it shows them you've grown into a responsible and successful person, validating their love and sacrifices throughout your life.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi touched by emotional dad

The video resonated with many SA viewers as they expressed how emotional the father-daughter moment made them.

Others congratulated and wished the Wits graduate well on her journey moving forward.

MrsHillston said:

"Sengathi ungathola umsebenzi fast (I hope you get a job soon), I am happy for you ."

bianca.fee asked:

"❤️Why are you making us emotional? Congratulations ."

somuhle commented:

"Why am l touched ❤️? Daddy showing love there and him giving thanks to God. Congratulations hun❤️."

Mmasetshaba Kgaditse replied:

Man, you can tell he is thanking God a million times in his heart , congratulations beautiful ❤️."

Palesa Mjadu reacted:

"Ohh nkosi yami ❤️❤️."

Winnie Mlambo commenetd:

"My mom was forced to go to my first graduation by my dad coz she didn't want to be there. My second graduation, both my parents didn't come, only my then boyfriend came through."

sandaaa said:

"It’s how he made the whole of us cry."

Wits students celebrate milestone together

In another story, Briefly News reported that a group of friends who met during their first week at Wits University marked a significant milestone together as they celebrated their graduation.

Getting a tertiary qualification in South Africa is a huge accomplishment that deserves all the fanfare.

These buddies embarked on their academic journey side by side and have now completed their studies at the same time.

