Wits students who formed a bond during their first week of university celebrated their graduation together

The two friends showcased their excitement on TikTok while donning their graduation gowns and beautiful dresses

The heartwarming video of their graduation celebration has garnered thousands of views and a flood of congratulatory messages

A group of friends who met during their first week at Wits University marked a significant milestone together as they celebrated their graduation.

Getting a tertiary qualification in South Africa is a huge accomplishment that deserves all the fanfare.

Mzansi women graduate from Wits

These buddies embarked on their academic journey side by side and have now completed their studies at the same time.

To commemorate their graduation day, the friends took to TikTok to share their joy with the world.

Ladies post a heartwarming video

They posted a heartwarming video on the TikTok account @nonzwakazi_m. They can be seen proudly wearing their graduation gowns, and beautiful dresses, and carrying bouquets.

Watch the video below:

Flood of congratulations

Their TikTok video quickly gained traction and garnered thousands of views and congratulatory messages from well-wishers. Mzansi people love seeing young women slaying their goals and moving up in life.

See some of the comments below:

@Wandeme asked:

"Congratulations❤️ where did you get the black dress?"

@TeneleTee posted:

"I will be graduating with the girl I met on the first day of varsity. ❤️❤️"

@map.of.the.soul.21 wrote:

"This is so precious."

@momo stated:

"Congratulations to you both. "

@Sne mentioned:

"So cute! Congratulations to you both."

@BaneliswaMayise_ commented:

"Living for this content! ❤️"

@matshidimokotjo added:

"My very beautiful girls. "

@Lizkamzy said:

"That's the way to go.❤️"

@mulwelitshauambea mentioned:

"Love love this. "

@asanda joked:

"I am chopping onions. ❤️"

