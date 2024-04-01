A young man took to TikTok to showcase himself on the day of graduation, where many graduates surrounded him

The gentleman expressed his concerns about who would employ the graduates seated in the hall

Many South Africans, especially graduates, could relate to the man's clip as they rushed to voice out their opinions on the subject

Although many graduates are excited to achieve such a significant milestone in their lives, many can not help but wonder about their future. South Africa is listed as one of the top countries with a huge unemployment rate, which has caused panic and fear among young people.

A gentleman shared a TikTok video expressing his concerns about graduates' future employment prospects. Image: @nhlanhlamduna/Instagram and TikTok

Source: UGC

Young man wonders who will employ him

A University of Cape Town student had a bittersweet moment on his graduation day. The gentleman was surrounded by many other graduates in the TikTok clip, which he shared on the video perform. The young man expressed his concerns about who would employ the graduates who had just completed their studies.

Taking to TikTok, @nhlanhlamduna captioned his post saying:

"Me in the graduation hall, wondering who will employ us all."

Many young people could relate to the gentleman's post as they flooded his comments section to express their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the man's video

The clip of the young man caused a huge stir online, as many people flocked to the comments section, expressing their views on the subject, saying:

Zimasa Tromp shared:

"Graduated in 2014 still unemployed."

Aiminzddihg said:

"This is the main reason why I'm not attending my graduation ceremony. Not gonna dress up to sit at home the next day. Just started my internship a few days ago, but I'm still not going."

Therealnomsie added:

"Reality yase RSA."

Lethu said:

"Sad reality."

RainbowNation commented:

"Not me crying with my Bachelor of Education degree and still unemployed."

Mandi shared:

"Me asking myself why I’m still continuing with school."

