A TikTok video of a man's reactions to his wife's pregnancy left him in tears and touched many people online

In the clip, the gentleman can be seen sitting down in his home while his wife announces the pregnancy to him

The online community was in awe of their story as they rushed to the comments section with heartwarming messages

Many couples dream of having a family, and this was just the case for these love birds; however, those dreams were shut down after they were informed they could not conceive.

A couple shared their pregnancy journey in a TikTok video. Image: @sbariwecountry

After many tries, the couple took to TikTok to share the good news with their followers, and the video the wife posted touched many people's hearts.

Woman surprises her hubby

The footage shared by @sbariwecountry shows the man sitting in his home while taking out a pregnancy test. He looks at it and asks his wife if she is pregnant, to which she responds by saying, "Yes." The man gets emotional, kneels, and begins sobbing.

Taking to TikTok, @sbariwecountry revealed that they had suffered so many miscarriages and doctors informed them that they would never have a child, but God did a miracle, and the couple is singing a different tune.

The wife said she tested more than "ten" times, including taking blood tests. She also stated that she decided not to tell her husband for three days. She mentioned in her caption that her hubby noticed something was off as she was a bit "distracted."

In the end, the wife said they prayed and thanked God for their miracle.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi shows the couple love

The couple's story touched social media users as it resonated with many people. The couple's powerful testimony has become a symbol of hope for many. Others also wished the couple well and sent them heartfelt messages.

Miss Zikhali was inspired by the couples' clip, saying:

"When I opened my Instagram, this video popped up, and now I'm here; it's the same video I hope that God is telling me that I'm next singevuyi bawo congratulations guys."

Mbuyelo Baloyi said:

"Another day crying with a stranger, congratulations to you and your husband may your bundle land safely."

Nsovo Mathonsi wrote:

"This God we serve and showing off."

Nontokozo Portia M added:

"No assignment is too difficult for God. Oh bawo what a beautiful moment."

Tebogo Ntuli589 commented:

"God is faithful. can't wait for that day for me and my husband. Congratulations."

