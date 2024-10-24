The South African Kwaito star Bhar has declined an offer to perform with the remaining Big Nuz member, Danger

The Kwaito star was approached by Danger asking if he could perform with him at the Samas on Saturday, 26 October 2024

Bhar also confirmed that he will never do any performance with Danger as he is a man of integrity

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bhar on why he declined to perform with Danger. Image: @khanyabhar

Source: Instagram

The South African Kwaito star stirred drama as he declined to help revive his longtime "friend" revive his music career.

Why Bhar refuses to perform with Big Nuz member Danger

Bathong! drama ensued as the South African Kwaito star Bhar made headlines once again after he survived a horrible car accident in 2023.

According to TshisaLive, the musician recently declined an offer and request to perform alongside the remaining Big Nuz member, Danger, at the South African Music Awards (Samas) on Saturday, 2 November 2024.

A source close to the star shared with the publication that Bhar declined the request because he felt disrespected and used by Danger and also said that Bhar was reportedly mistreated by the Big Nuz member this year while performing during EFF events across Kwa Zulu-Natal.

The source said:

"Bhar was amongst the artists who awaited their booking fees from Danger; though he was paid, it was alleged that it wasn't the amount they had agreed upon. To add to this, Bhar is the only person who knows Big Nuz's style and ways, and he could be the one to revive Danger's career."

When contacted for a comment, Bhar confirmed that he had declined the request and also mentioned that he would never perform with Danger, though the reason for this is still unknown.

He said:

"I'll never perform with Danger. Yes, I know R Mashesha and Mapintsha would be happy, but the truth is I can't. I'm a man of integrity. If something doesn't make sense to me, I won't do it."

DJ Tira slammed by Ngizwe Mchunu for not sticking to his promise

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira got dragged for filth by Ngizwe Mchunu after he said he was not doing anything to keep Shimaora's memory alive.

Tira had promised his widow, Babes Wodumo, that he would do everything possible to ensure the continued existence of his name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News