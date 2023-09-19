After opening its nomination entries in March 2023, the 29th edition of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) is preparing for the nominees announcement

The road to SAMA 29 has officially kicked off as artists and fans wait to see who made it into the list of nominees on 3 October

The prestigious award ceremony is also set to announce an exciting new partnership

The SAMA awards have begun the countdown to the nominees' announcement as well as the unveiling of their new home. Images: Twitter: TheSAMAs and Instagram: thesamas_.

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) is about to make a grand return. The award ceremony has kicked off the countdown to the official nominees' announcement nearly six months since entries were open.

Adding to the nominees report will be a special announcement as the SAMAs find a new home.

Road to SAMA 29 kicks off

Taking to their social media pages, the SAMAs posted an announcement of the official countdown as they prepare to reveal the nominees for the award ceremony's 29th edition.

3 October 2023 will also see the SAMAs announcing a new partnership that will take on the music, fashion, and tourism industries. Despite past criticism from viewers, the award ceremony is set to take it to the top for their 2023 ceremony:

"#Road2SAMA29 set to kick off on 3 October 2023 with NOMINEE and NEW HOME announcement."

They went on:

"This exciting partnership is set to lead to the biggest SAMA rollout to date. It's all about MUSIC, FASHION, and TOURISM."

Fans amped for SAMA 29

Mzansi is hyped to see SAMAs make a return set to be their biggest yet:

spense_ngidi12 commented:

"Finally!"

traviisstarboyofficial posted:

"Think I should have entered on the 30th."

thehouseofthom said:

"Nazokeeeeee!!!!"

mzansiprolificconnect response:

"Ayeye!"

Papichulo_ZA posted:

"At some point i thought they wont happen this year... Please put tickets we wanna buy this month end."

zola_hashatsi commented:

"Sisonke!"

frontpageza said:

"Let’s go!"

da_vincci_1908_nn added:

"Date saved!"

AKA scoops posthumous awards

In more award news, Briefly News revealed AKA's recent big win at the AFRIMMA awards.

The rapper's music has been celebrated in various spheres of the entertainment industry as his family continues to honour his legacy.

The publication also shared Lynn Forbes' acceptance speech to her son's win at the DStv Content Creators Awards.

Source: Briefly News