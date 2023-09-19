American neo-soul singer Maxwell has excitedly announced his return to South Africa

The Pretty Wings hitmaker took to his timeline on the X app as he gears up for his 10th DStv Delicious festival on 24 September

Mzansi responded to his post with anticipation, while others hilariously warned him to stay away as the country battles with loadshedding

Maxwell has announced his return to South Africa for the 10th DStv Delicious Festival. Images: Images: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

Neo-soul and R&B singer Gerald Maxwell Rivera has announced his return to South Africa for another exhilarating trip expected to be enjoyed by scores of music lovers.

Maxwell to perform at the 10th DStv Delicious Festival

The This Woman's Work star took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to remind his fans about his scheduled performance at the 10th DStv Delicious Festival, where he will be joining other musicians in entertaining thousands of food and music lovers.

He captioned his post:

"South Africa, I have missed you."

Check out the below:

Mzansi warns Maxwell about loadshedding

Not all South Africans were excited to see the singing sensations, as some took the opportunity to warn him about the loadshedding inconvenience that awaited him:

@misu_zulu mocked:

"You're coming to collect your retirement fund."

@HamptonAhnna wished:

"Safe travels love, enjoy!"️

@Mphok_Stofile warned him to stay away:

"Sixakekile kakhulu zinto zosapho; Loadshedding, Thabo Bester, Minnie Dlamini. Hey kuningi!"

@Misah_Mdiza told him about the electricity:

"Asinambane apha. Loadshedding, please don't miss us."

@paballo_maseko was ready:

"See you soon."

@i_Am_Sunkissed saved the date:

"Please come with the 'fro and not the rows. Looking forward to Sunday."

@mash_ramu said:

"We have missed you too."

@LEESON10 tried her luck:

"There is more love in Cape Town, not to mention the most beautiful women on planet Earth are in Cape Town."

@Sipokamlu lamented:

"South Africa doesn’t support their artists but supports fallen American artists. This is sad."

Burna Boy's FNB concert gets postponed

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Burna Boy was given the cold shoulder by South Africans who did not buy enough tickets for his 23 September concert at the FNB Stadium.

As a result, it is alleged that Damini has postponed his show to December, receiving mockery from Mzansi for his over-ambitious attempt at filling Africa's largest stadium.

