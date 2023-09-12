Maxwell will be performing live on Sunday, 24 September, at the 10th DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

The American singer shared on Twitter that he cannot wait to grace the Mzansi stage

Social media users went crazy after seeing the singer's tweet online, saying they also can't wait to see him perform

American singer Maxwell shared on social media that he cannot wait to perform for Mzansi at this year's DStv Delicious Fest. Image: @maxwell

The countdown to this year's two-day, highly anticipated DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival has begun. Peeps cannot wait to see the award-winning American artist, Maxwell, live on stage.

Maxwell set to perform at the DStv Delicious Festival

American Singer and record producer Maxwell will be gracing the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival stage on the 23 and 24 September for their tenth anniversary.

Maxwell is set to perform at the two-day festival on Sunday, 24 September, which will take place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

The star shared a tweet exciting his fans with his highly anticipated South African performance in a week's time.

The Pretty Wings hitmaker also mentioned that he cannot wait for it.

He tweeted:

"I CAN’T WAIT TO FOR THIS."

See the post below:

Last year, the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival featured Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Fans are excited for Maxwell's performance

Social media users flooded This Woman's Work hitmaker's comment section after he shared his tweet. Some netizens said they cannot wait to see him live:

@Lulumyakayaka wrote:

"We can’t wait to see you next week."

@Maliticarroll said:

"Why am I missing This Woman’s Work."

@Modise_Phumo responded:

"What a humble guy you are Mr Maxwell."

@Mphosugar replied:

"Official count down."

@OfficialRudyLJ responded:

"You couldn't imagine the excitement here in SA, its going to be amazing listening to all our favourite tracks, live!!!! #DStvDeliciousFestival."

@ReezDlomo said:

"We are waiting patiently for you. Welcome home brother."

@Nobz1 replied:

"We can’t wait either."

