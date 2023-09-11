K.O has been nominated for yet another BET award, this time for Best International Flow

The rapper was previously nominated in the Best International Act category back in June 2023

K.O shared his gratitude at the recognition with many of his fans cheering him on for the win

K.O is grateful for his recent BET Hip Hop Awards nomination, making it his second in 2023. Images: mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O has been nominated for the BET Hip Hop Awards in the Best International Flow category. The rapper took to his social media pages to share his gratitude for the nomination where fans congratulated him and hoped for his win.

The rapper was previously nominated in the Best International Act category though Burna Boy managed to scoop the title.

K.O bags BET Hip Hop nomination

In an announcement made by the BET network, K.O was revealed to be among the lyricists recognised in the Best International Flow category.

As K.O finds himself going head to head with renowned artists, he will also be competing with AKA:

The rappers previously worked in AKA's Run Jozi where K.O's immaculate flow caught many listers by surprise. Before his death, Forbes linked up with K.O for a studio session.

Fans rally behind K.O for BET win

K.O shared the nomination with his followers who congratulated him for the recognition:

sjava_atm said:

"Khane beyibona manje manje le Flow Congratulations bhuti."

zulumkhathini posted:

"Shibilika."

lokitunez responded:

"Mbuzi way!"

maezeedoesit commented:

"Congratulations Buda!"

abdul_khoza added:

"That’s what’s up!!"

studio88_branded posted:

"Let's rock!"

yungtyran commented:

"Still going strong!"

indabakabani said:

"I’m putting one in the sky, awung’gaye i Toss!"

innodlamini responded:

"Flow has always been the bestest. I'm glad that's being recognised globally!"

AKA receives fifth BET Awards nomination

Briefly News recently covered fan reactions to AKA bagging his fifth BET nomination.

The rapper has unfortunately never won a BET award despite his dominance in the African music landscape.

AKA also bagged a nomination at the DStv Content Creator Awards, one of the many accolade recognitions since his passing. Many fans have speculated that his recent nominations are due to pity and not necessarily recognition for his work.

