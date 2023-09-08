AKA's dominance in the music industry continues to be recognised despite his absence

The rapper has bagged his fifth BET nomination, this time in the Best International Flow category

Forbes will be going up against local rapper K.O who he collaborated with in Run Jozi

AKA has secured his fifth BET nomination, this time in the 'Best International Flow' category. Images: akaworldwide, bet_africa

Source: Instagram

AKA has been nominated at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards for Best International Flow. The awards are scheduled for 11 October where AKA will go up against fellow South African rapper, K.O. AKA's camp and supporters hope to finally bring home the trophy.

AKA bags BET Hip Hop Awards nomination

AKA has been announced to be one of the nominees recognised in the Best International Flow category at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

He is nominated against musicians from all around the globe including Black Sherif from Ghana, Central Cee from the UK, as well as local rapper, K.O.

The announcement was made by the BET Africa network:

The award ceremony will be held on 11 October at 03:00 CAT on DStv channel 129.

Megacy amped for AKA's BET nomination

The late rapper, having died almost seven months ago, continues to dominate the music industry with his smash records and award recognitions.

His previous nominations at the BET Awards were in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019, proving that his undeniable talent stretches far beyond the South African borders.

The Megacy was elated at the announcement and vowed to help him win the award:

linfordnyathi said:

"Megacy lets bring it home."

bukhosi_mino posted:

"MEGACY!"

miss____sue responded:

"Megacy, let’s goooooo!!!!"

sir_smlt commented:

"MEGACY! THIS IS WHERE WE STEP IN!"

waden_w added:

"Long Live Mega."

leenette_xx said:

"Megacy that’s all that matters."

gapsin_2.0 posted:

"MEGACY LETTSSGOO!"

naeeeemy added:

"Megacy, Legacy."

fore.bereng responded:

"Ao banna Supamega."

444curtis_x posted:

"Long live supa mega live long."

shvmba said:

"Kiernan jarryd Forbes, AKA!"

AKA remembered seven months in

Briefly News recently shared Lynn Forbes' touching tribute to her late son months after his death.

AKA's legacy touched many lives, fans and industry mates alike, with some still holding on to the memories of their time spent with the Composure hitmaker.

Emtee also revealed his last interaction with AKA which continues to haunt him to this day.

