Mama Lynn wrote her angel son a sweet note a few days to seven months after his brutal murder

She took to her social media a picture of her and Super Mega sometime after Kairo performed in front of crowds in her father's honour

The tribute evoked emotional comments from her followers and the megacy, who are hoping that the rapping giant will rest in peace

Lynn Forbes has written a moving tribute to her son, AKA, almost seven months after his Durban assassination. Images: @irfaankproductions, @lynnforbesza

The more AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, grieves her son's death, the more she unconsciously keeps his legacy alive. AKA was assassinated on his birthday weekend outside a Durban restaurant.

Lynn Forbes sends tribute to AKA 7 months after his death

Super Mega's mother took to her Instagram account to shower her boy with affirmations seven months after his brutal killing on 10 February.

The note came a few days after his daughter, Kairo, performed Company at 947’s Joburg Day. This is what she wrote:

"Your legacy is the impact you have made and the countless lives you have touched."

Read Lynn Forbes' tribute in this post:

Messages of support pour in for Lynn Forbes 7 months after AKA's death

Her Instagram followers sympathised with her and sent messages of comfort:

@chillikula had nostlagia:

"And this song! Always brings me to tears.

@stellajfabing remembered:

"I was crying at my table when my daughter played his songs on Saturday and can’t believe that no one has been arrested yet."

@kantanzi said a prayer:

"Your darling boy. May he continue to rest in power."

@kagisomotlhabane01 was still grieving:

"Long live Supa Mega. I find it so hard to accept that you're gone."

@wokegeneration8 appreciated Mama Lynn:

"Needed this, this morning. Bless you, our coloured mother of the nation."

@rethabilemantje was still in denial:

"Everyday just feels so unreal to me."

@yamavondoyi commented:

"I just finished listening to Mass Country and followed it up with TMB. I'm wrestling with reality and this photo is the first thing I see as soon I get on here. May you find comfort in the memories you hold in your heart."

@shareloveprojects

"A mother's love is the best!"

@gooner_vic agreed with Mama Lynn:

"Touched my life for sure."

Ntsiki Mazwai slams DJ Zinhle for making Kairo perform

In a related Briefly News story, poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai suggested that his baby mama was wrong for making Kairo perform in front of crowds.

Some social media users defended the celebrity mother and daughter, saying Kairo deserved to grieve his death the way she wanted to.

