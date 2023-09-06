Ntsiki Mazwai has touched yet another nerve this time, going for DJ Zinhle and her parenting skills

She blasted the Umlilo hitmaker for allowing her daughter Kairo to perform her father's song on stage

The poet's tweet received a lot of mixed reactions but had many social media users disagreeing with her sentiment

Ntsiki Mazwai criticizes DJ Zinhle for making an emotional Kairo perform with her on a live stage at her tender age. Images: @djzinhle, @missntsikimazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has come for DJ Zinhle's parenting skills, dragging her for allowing Kairo Forbes to perform her late father, AKA's song, while on stage with her.

Ntsiki Mazwai comes for DJ Zinhle's parenting skills

She responded to an X (formerly known as Twitter) user @MsNormani, who applauded Kairo for her bravery and said:

"Kairo was so brave to grace the stage, especially at her age please guys be kind to the little girl, and also people mourn differently just let her be, her crying was also the release of her pain and proudness of her dad glad @DJZinhle and Nadia have back."

Ntsiki responded and said:

"A lot of artists have children, their children don't belong on stage."

Check out their thread in this post:

Tweeps disagree with Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments on children performing

Netizens had strong feelings about the matter. While most felt it was Zinhle's actions were warranted to let her child grieve, others felt that the culture was unfair to children:

@MsNormani defended:

"But if it's something she wanted to do, to honour her dad then what, parenting is different to others, we should not judge based on what you wouldn't or would do."

@Ntwani_Mabasa agreed:

"Hai life doesn’t come with a manual phila impilo yakho the way you want and let others be,ngeke sphile the way wena ufuna ngakhona."

@PrinceSirH disagreed with Ntsiki:

"Nothing wrong there. Come on, that's why bana balona ba leng lazy so."

@BNkoadi was practical:

"But let's be honest, Kairo has always been a brand from birth nje I mean she had her own social media account from day one."

@nailTechinTo was on Kairo's side:

"You're calling for it neh? Why Mara she’s a child hle, let her be she wants to share the stage with her mom."

@bellanxhovu called out:

"Just because we have never seen yours that doesn’t mean they have to do the same as you!"

