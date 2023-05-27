Blue Ivy Carter made her concert debut during her mother's Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris

Clips of her dance performance circulated fast on social media and topped worldwide Twitter trends

A lot of trolls dragged the youngster for being "stiff", but a lot of Beyoncé's fans came to her defence on the social networking site

Blue Ivy performed with her mother Beyoncé at the Renaissance concert in Paris. Image: @teamblueiv/Twitter and blueivycter/Instagram

Beyoncé is currently on the Renaissance World Tour, and her concerts have been grabbing headlines. On Friday, Beyoncé surprised concertgoers in Paris, France, with an unexpected guest performer, and it was none other than her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

According to Haper's Bazaar, Blue's videos shot by fans at the concert went viral, and people can't believe she is almost a teenager.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s daughter is familiar with the spotlight and has appeared in her mother's music videos and walked several red carpets, reported People.

Blue Ivy's performance during Renaissance tour gets mixed reactions online

The young girl held her own among Beyoncé's skilled dancers, but critical tweeps said she lacked the stage presence her mother is known for.

In true fashion, the BeyHive defended the 11-year-old hard on Twitter, where she was trending, and they argued that her dancing was age appropriate.

See one of the videos from Twitter below:

Twitter users discuss Blue Ivy's dance moves alongside Beyoncé

@AtlRedboi92 mentioned:

"I’m sorry but Blue was stiff af and seemed uninterested."

@legendisarmani posted:

"All she did was swing her arm around. At age 11 I had actual real talent and was able to do headstands."

@princeakeim stated:

"Shoutout to Blue for holding back so mama could shine. ✨"

@itsallinaname1 commented:

"She can't dance. It's weird, famous people singers, and dancers always have children who are not talented compared to their parents. Maybe it's her age, but she's stiff."

@Mario_Realtalk commented:

"Blue Ivy is 11 years old. She was dancing very appropriately for her age. She definitely has moves."

@_Ceksi said:

"Blue Ivy is literally 11 years old and people expected her to perform like an experienced dancer."

@ranaperefilwe1 tweeted:

"Weirdos say Blue Ivy is stiff, she can't dance like her mom. Let the CHILD be. Y'all expected her to twerk?? You are sick!"

