Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts has become a viral sensation after her unforgettable sermon on Sunday

While she was preaching the word of God, Sarah's wig started sliding off, and she handled the embarrassing moment with class

The video of the epic moment went viral on TikTok with close to a million views on the social media platform

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sarah Jakes Roberts's wig slid off during her sermon. Image: @leveragenerdsacademy

Source: TikTok

Sarah Jakes Roberts snatched her wig off in a middle of a sermon and is getting praised for it. The pastor realised the hairpiece was sliding off and completely removed it from her head.

Social media users said she was brave for taking the wig off in front of churchgoers at the Potter's House Church in Dallas, Texas. Most were more impressed that the motivational speaker used the moment to convey her Gospel message.

Sarah Jakes says preaching is more important than looking good

According to BallerAlert, Sarah prepared her fans before videos of her oopsie moment started spreading on social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Today, I was preaching, and I could feel my wig slipping. My message was more important than maintaining my appearance. So I took it off, locked in, and kept preaching.”

The No Woman Left Behind author said she was moved that many women at the Dallas church stood in solidarity with her and removed their wigs.

“Literally, wigs coming off everywhere. I can’t even imagine what God will do in September when we gather for Woman Evolve.”

TikTok video of Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts goes viral

As she predicted, Sarah went viral, and one of the videos posted by @leveragenerdsacademy got over 725 000 views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise Sarah Jakes Roberts for continuing with her sermon

@tootsie02 said:

"She be squaring up for the Lord. I love it."

@nellyo80 mentioned:

"It doesn’t get any REALER than this."

@mrswilmaj posted:

"Tested right in the midst of her message. Listen to what she saying."

@space_cat456 mentioned:

"Her hairstylist is FIRED! She didn't let anything stop her message though. Come as you are, said the lord!"

@tinki1965 commented:

"Some say it was planned but if you watched live today, it kept sliding, and she tried to adjust it. It wasn't staged."

@shorttruckher wrote:

"And she was just as beautiful without it! Real. Raw. Bare. GOD WANTS ALL OF US. Take them wigs off, you’re still beautiful."

@kolbiii1 said:

"Everybody in the audience should’ve taken theirs off too."

@slayhumble.llc added:

"The fact that it coincided with what she was saying was GOD! Sis just passed her test publicly! Watch her elevation. "

Woman’s efforts to lay wig turns disastrous as glue lands all over her face, Mzansi left in stitches

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young girl has been trending on Twitter for failing to apply her wig correctly. The video sparked a conversation online about the struggles of owning a wig.

A Twitter user shared a video on Twitter about a young girl whose recent attempt to lay her wig has gone viral, but not for the reasons she had hoped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News