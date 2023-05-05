One woman posted a TikTok video removing a wig from her head which went viral on social media

The wig was glued on top of her hair without a protective wig cap, and that damaged some of her hair

She pleaded in the TikTok video for help, and people were horrified by the bald patches on her scalp

A video of a TikTok user's wig removal went viral. Image: @zee_bold

Source: TikTok

A woman made the mistake of glueing a wig all over her head without using a protective cap. She learned the hard way to take precautions next time when it was time to remove it.

She asked for help on her TikTok page @zee_bold, and the video showed her trying to pull the hairpiece stuck on her head. The lady was in agony and lost chunks of hair during the painful process.

More than 200 000 people saw her heartbreaking TikTok, and thousands commented on what she could do to remove the remaining piece of wig stuck on her head.

Many suggested that she use conditioner or rubbing alcohol to loosen her natural hair from the synthetic piece. Some just laughed at the blunder that made her go viral.

Watch the video below:

@WandaMediasMdekazi mentioned:

"Nna I wana see how it looked like before."

@Zanele Mathabela suggested:

"Put rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and spray it then give it a minute or two and remove the wig."

@KhanyeXoko asked:

"Where did you buy that hair mara?"

@MisP commented:

"You were not supposed to glue the whole hair. You were supposed to use a pantyhose as a wig cap. Then apply a thin layer of glue around ur hairline. Let it dry."

@AdriePhelady said:

"It's late but I can't stop laughing my lungs out. "

@CowgorlBeebop stated:

"Moghel tjo tjo I can hear the pain in your voice."

@Kea asked:

"O mpone o mpolaye . Isn’t conditioner more effective? I think they use it for removing weaves."

@user4156098569251

"That's why I stick to old-school braids. I'm not laughing at you my sister, I'm crying for you."

@Meme suggested:

"Askisi darlie. Apply conditioner or any oil and leave it for about 15 minutes then remove it gently o sa tekgobatsa."

