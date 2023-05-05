Two ladies chased down another woman who stole a wig from them, and they blasted her on TikTok

The confrontation entertained social media users, and people were shocked the girls were fighting over a wig

The heated video went viral and gathered a staggering 4.4 million views on TikTok in just a few days

Footage of an outrageous theft that took place in the United States of America tickled millions of TikTok users.

Video of women's altercation goes Tiktok viral

Two cousins can be seen in a TikTok clip posted by @dianajha__ running after a woman they suspected of having snatched their wig.

When they caught up to her, they questioned her about the hair, and she denied taking it. The angry duo didn't buy her story and forcefully grabbed her bag and searched it. The wig was found in the handbag, just as they suspected.

The thief ran away and abandoned her handbag behind, and viewers found that part of the TikTok hilarious.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in on the wig snatcher's attitude

@TeeluvsMe34 said:

"I believed her, I was shocked to see the wig in the bag."

@tifahbefah added:

"Listen, her Crocs were in sports mode, you weren’t catching her."

@Flygirl posted:

"That little run skip before y’all caught up to her had me crying!"

@Mindingmybusiness commented:

"We are not playing about our wigs these days. Cutting cost all summer. "

@CarlyL stated:

"I knew she was guilty when she got defensive right away."

@Nita said:

"OMG! She really stole her wig! WOW! "

@Artfart commented:

"Lmao why was she running like she just learned he’s not the father lmao."

@yalondaimbackjarm:

"The way she said 'You don’t have to come outside with this energy' reminds me of the poor acting of Chantel from 90 Day Fiancé. ‍♀️"

