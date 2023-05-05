Loving parents went big for their daughter's 21st birthday and surprised her with an expensive car

The young woman's reaction was recorded, and she can be seen breaking down in tears in a TikTok video

The heartwarming clip went viral, and people were stunned by her reaction and new and lux BMW

A video of a 21-year-old getting a BMW car for her birthday. Image: @its.michellek

A 21-year-old got a brand-new car for her birthday, and her priceless reaction gave social media users the fuzzies.

Woman flexes her new BMW car on TikTok, video goes viral

Her parents gifted her a gorgeous BMW in front of family members, and she was overcome with emotions. The lady was shocked that the car belonged to her and started weeping.

The wholesome TikTok clip was posted on her page @its.michellek and got 447 000 views. Thousands took to the comments to talk about her priceless reaction and her balling parents.

People congratulated the beauty on the video-sharing app, and many wished they had parents who could lavish them with fancy cars like hers.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss the young woman's 21st birthday present

@ mentioned said:

"I want my parents to see what their age mates are doing for their kids."

@AmandaMthaniya stated:

"My parents should be friends with yours."

@Black_Woman01 commented:

"For me to do this for my daughter. Congratulations.❤️"

@siphesihlenhlapo wrote:

"My adoption papers are ready . Congratulations love."

@MrsTKVM posted:

"Ditebogo-D I can be your half-sister, your dad had me in his High School years tell your mom about me please."

@EyomqheleGoba commented:

"Congrats baby girl, I'm dam sure your respect for your parents led them to buy you a brand new car."

@RegaugetsweKate added:

"I'm sure this is happening in America not in SA congratulations dear."

@Lemo.modiselle stated:

"I hope my rents can see what other rents are doing for their kids."

