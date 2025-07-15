Generations: The Legacy viewers have taken to social media to complain about bad acting and call for improvements

An online user posted a clip of the soapie's Kamogelo Moroka's scene, which went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to the video, with some bashing the show's new talent

Bathong, Generations: The Legacy is trending for all the wrong reasons yet again.

The soapie has been trying to spice things up by bringing back former actors like Thuli Phongolo and Denise Zimba, but fans are still not feeling the storyline and the acting, especially from the actor Athie Cwele, who plays Kamogelo Moroka.

An online user, @tiredfeminist_, posted yet another video on Monday, 14 July 2025, compiling several scenes of Cwele, which many netizens had deemed terrible on social media.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Athie Cwele's acting skills

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to Athie Cwele's acting skills on Generations: The Legacy. Here's what they had to say:

@AluSuks said:

"Someone, please explain what exactly is wrong here? I’m not an actor or expert in that field, so I can’t tell what you guys see that’s wrong."

@ChinkyBrinky wrote:

"It's not that he can't act, his accent is not the Queen's English that they expect everyone to have."

@Mthatos_Vivi commented:

"My toxic trait is that I think he can act, he just needs a better script."

@BlazingLEGOs responded:

"You see why I still admire Wright Ngubane and Dineo Nchabeleng, they would never do this to us."

@uDaddyKaBaby replied:

"Nothing is shocking here. The acting is the same as the rest of South Africa. I mean, y'all are the same people who rave and watch all that Netflix and Showmax garbage."

@Zenzi873605 mentioned:

"Doesn’t this make other actors uncomfortable? Imagine you are trying to kick in the role of a certain character, and then there’s this one individual next to you continuously reminding you that we are just acting because this is arts & culture."

@lelo_mhm stated:

"Sometimes propaganda spreads like wildfire about someone, and y’all eat it up. Not saying he could be eligible for an Oscar, but there’s nothing wrong with his acting."

Sicelo Mabaso discusses Ben 10 role on Generations: The Legacy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that newcomer Sicelo Mabaso, who stars opposite Thuli Phongolo on Generations: The Legacy, opened up about his latest character. Mabaso portrays the character of Lucy Diale's (Manaka Ranaka) love interest, Samkelo, on the SABC1 soapie, Generations: The Legacy.

The rising star reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that playing the 'Ben 10' character has helped highlight society's double standards regarding age in romantic relationships.

"It goes back to the expectation that a male is bigger than a female in the relationship, that males are the head in relationships, instead of being equals," says the star.

