Former Unmarried actor Sicelo Mabaso recently joined the cast of SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy

The rising star portrays the role of actress Manaka Ranaka's on-screen lover, Samkelo on the popular TV show

Fans of the show recently took to the soapie's social media account to respond to Mabaso's character and storyline

Rising star Sicelo Mabaso discusses his 'Ben10' role in 'Generations: The Legacy'. Images: Polymathsa

Newcomer Sicelo Mabaso who stars opposite Thuli Phongolo on Generations: The Legacy opens up about his latest character.

Mabaso portrays the character of Lucy Diale's (Manaka Ranaka) love interest, Samkelo on the SABC1 soapie, Generations: The Legacy.

The rising star reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that playing the 'Ben 10' character has helped highlight society's double standards regarding age in romantic relationships.

"It goes back to the expectation that a male is bigger than a female in the relationship, that males are the head in relationships, instead of being equals," says the star.

Mabaso has also appeared in Mzansi Magic's drama series, Unmarried season three, which is produced by Ferguson Films.

Viewers of the long-running soapie recently took to its social media pages to respond to Mabaso's role.

South Africans respond to the actor's character

Nyiko_Nobela reacts:

"So, do you want to do the right thing, or do you want to be happy? Umfana mara u khuluma qiniso (the boy is telling the truth) shame."

TumeloBooba said:

"Lol stop I like it haibo."

JellaBreezy438 wrote:

"I don't blame Lucy, the guy is s*xy."

Chacha7870 replied:

"Mrekza has been gone for so long I understand her."

Namhla Manamela wrote:

"How Lucy got her groove back."

Its Faith Tapera said:

"Have I not been watching this for too long. Where’s Mrekza?"

Nkoskhona Molefe wrote:

"Ai lomfana umhluphile (bothering) u Lucy."

Former Generations actor Muzi Mthabela wrote:

"Angiyena umfana omncane (I am not a small boy) mina mama."

Thuli Phongolo returns to Generations: The Legacy

Former The Wife actress Thuli Phongolo returned to the SABC1 soapie, Generations: The Legacy as Namhla Diale this April.

Th actress-turned-DJ returned to the SABC1 soapie after leaving the production seven years ago.

Phongolo's character has matured into an ambitious, intelligent, and cunning woman.

Her parents are portrayed by legendary actors Manaka Ranaka as Lucy Diale and Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso.

Namhla is secretly working with her father behind her mother's back as she's intrigued by him.

Generations star Slindile Nodangala admits to being in a romantic relationship with a woman

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that award-winning actress Slindile Nodangala opened up about being in a romantic relationship with a woman.

"I met someone who was now not a man, who was a woman. Even there, it was still a lesson," says the actress.

Nodangala, who is known for playing Mam Ruby in Generations also discusses her departure from the soapie.

Fans of the actress and singer have responded to her recent interview on Palesa Madisakwane's podcast, Your Voice with Palesa.

