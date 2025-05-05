Award-winning actress Slindile Nodangala opens up about being in a romantic relationship with a woman

Nodangala, who is known for playing Mam Ruby in Generations also discusses her departure from the soapie

Fans of the actress and singer have responded to her recent interview on Palesa Madisakwane's podcast

Video: Actress Slindile Nodangala admits to being in a relationship with a woman. Images: Mzansi Magic and @Indaba365

Source: Twitter

Former Generations actress Slindile Nodangala discusses her departure from the SABC1 soapie, where she portrayed the role of Mam Ruby.

The multi-award-winning actress who previously starred in Sibongile & The Dlaminis admits to being in a romantic relationship with a woman.

Nodangala who was the latest guest on Palesa Madisakwane's podcast, Your Voice with Palesa reveals why she ended her relationship with her girlfriend.

"I met someone who was now not a man, who was a woman. Even there, it was still a lesson," says the actress.

[Watch at 30:01 and 1h23 minutes]

South Africans react to the actress' latest interview

@mskaynew1607 said:

"Yhuuuuu we loved Mam'Ruby... One of the most talented actresses in SA. I last saw her on Scandal!. Miss her on the screens."

@KelebogileMotangHulley-z5r replied:

"I used to love her character as a Shebeen Queen. I signed the register and pressed."

@KLI9905 said:

"Since then, I stopped watching Generation. I am happy to see you and hear your story. Our screen still needs your gift and talent."

@hakhesamachevele5231 wrote:

"Mam Slindile has a good sense of humour. She is good."

@clipzovid99 replied"

"Thina we were not jealous of each other's talent, and we were not stingy with information. This is the true core of ubuntu something the youngers will never experience or understand because banomona (jealous) of each other and gatekeepers of everything. That's why acting and film is so washed down these days because of zero talent and greed. What a sad generation."

@goodnesssthandiwe1781 replied:

"I love this sister Sli', we are Zulus in Durban we call them Sli'. Slindile, we love you so much. Keep up the good work and you are hitting Acting. Thanks to you Palesa."

@victorioussisters3307 wrote:

"Wow she’s looks so good. The scene on Generation about her that I’ll never forget is when she beat Khethiwe for dating her Ben10."

@mathapelokhanye4330 said:

"Such beautiful ladies. It breaks my heart how people are being exploited. Judgement is coming soon. All I can say is seek the kingdom of God first. All things shall be added to you. Meaning we must only serve the Lord. Love him with everything in us and serve by loving our neighbours as much as we love our selves. God is Faithful."

Award-winning actress Slindile Nodangala admits to being in a relationship with a woman. Image: @Indaba365

