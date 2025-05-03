Reality TV star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku has broken her silence since the season finale of the Uthando Nes'Thembu

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star caused a social media storm when her husband dragged her on the show on Thursday, 1 May evening

Viewers of the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show and fans of MaKhumalo took to her social media post on Saturday to comfort her

Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku speaks for the first time since 'Uthando Nes'Thembu' finale. Image: ThobileK

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Thobile MaKhumalo, who is Musa Mseleku's third wife has spoken up for the first time since the season 8 finale of Uthando Nes'Thembu.

The businesswoman has been trending on social media since her husband called her a failure during the final episode of the reality TV show.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Saturday, 3 May to show appreciation for herself.

MaKhumalo shared a photo of herself and captioned it: "I love you."

South Africans respond to MaKhumalo's Instagram post

Sphalaphalasaga_Marothi said:

"I always knew I love you neh, but I never thought it's that deep. The way I fight for you in these social media streets. I sometimes forget I'm a brand. May God see you through mama. We love you so much MaKhumalo."

Zinzi_M replied:

"Please love. Put her first because no one else will."

Samukelisiwe Nomalanga responded:

"Thina sithanda wena Mzilikazi, wena through and through."

Onka_Itu replied:

"Don't ever doubt your hard work and talent. Your success has nothing to do with your last name (Mseleku). You're a phenomenon businesswoman."

MrsMotubatse wrote:

"Dress up, show up and never give up. Love you lots."

Goodbeas23 said:

"What your husband said about you still hurts us all as a country. I hope you choose yourself one day, you don't deserve such painful love."

Uyandam_01 replied:

"Praying that you put yourself first. I understand marriages are not easy, but you don’t deserve this kind of treatment. God will grant you the gift of motherhood, even if it’s not with him. But you will be a mother. Amen!"

Sibongile001 wrote:

"The way you make the Nation cry. Your husband should consider IVF because age is on your side. Not this ego of protecting polygamy, nabo abomkhulu sebengavuma sisebenzise izindlela ezintsha ukwakha imindeni. All the best."

Enhle.m.bali said:

"Mseleku doesn’t deserve you."

Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku speaks for the first time since 'Uthando Nes'Thembu' finale. Images: MusaMseleku and ThobileK

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku declares his undying love for MaKhumalo on social media

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Musa Mseleku showered MaKhumalo with love on his social media account after the season finale of Uthando Nes'Thembu.

The businessman received criticism on social media on Thursday evening after he called his third wife a failure in a recent episode.

Viewers of the reality TV show took to Mseleku's post on Friday to troll him and questioned the timing of his social media post.

