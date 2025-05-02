Musa Mseleku showered MaKhumalo with love on his social media account after the season finale of Uthando Nes'Thembu

The businessman received criticism on social media on Thursday evening after he called his third wife a failure in a recent episode

Viewers of the reality TV show took to Mseleku's post on Friday to troll him and questioned the timing of his post

Reality TV star Musa Mseleku celebrated his third wife Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku on his social media account after the 8th season of Uthando Nes'Thembu.

The businessman also clarified his comments about MaKhumalo's infertility on his Instagram account on Friday, 2 May.

The popular polygamist declared his love for his third wife on his Instagram account on Friday, 2 May after viewers of the hit TV show trolled him on social media on Thursday evening.

He wrote: "I love you so much Mzilikazi. As long as we stand together."

Viewers of the reality TV show took to his Instagram comment section to criticise the timing of his post.

'Uthando Nes'Thembu' viewers drag Musa Mseleku

lutendo789 said:

"This woman has been standing with you. Why do you love her must with conditions. She was even called a pick me for standing by you. But today you tell her she couldn’t fulfil what she was brought at Mselekus to do. This is heartbreaking."

nosi_malamlela_ responded:

"The pain of being called a failure over something you can’t control and all your contributions being minimised. I hope you wholeheartedly apologised to your wife Mr Mseleku. That was so hard to watch."

chunkym_ replied:

"It's you disrespecting your women then later posting them."

kimmymasuge wrote:

"Your definition of ‘love’ is too close to hate. I pray that this woman finds a man that will love all of her and God blesses her with a truckload of children."

mandaba_ndaba replied:

"She’ll find a man that’ll love and respect her, on and off camera! Oh, and she will conceive and have her own babies."

licia_mahlangu wrote:

"I am heartbroken on her behalf. I normally don't post anything negative about nobody. But what you said about her was demeaning, disgusting and respectful. Wounds heal but words will always remain. You were such a caring person Bab Musa, and now this narcissistic behavior baffles me. You all need therapy and talk this through as family. Ngoba ksasa (because tomorrow) uSne will turn around and use these same words to your wife kube vele ufunde kuwe (learn from you)."

