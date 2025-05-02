Makhumalo's achievements listed amid Musa Mseleku's comments

During a recent episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu, Musa Mseleku described his third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku, as a failure

The comments sparked backlash on social media, with viewers of the show coming to MaKhumalo's defence and highlighting her past and present achievements

While some praised MaKhumalo's success and independence, others argued her fame and success weren't self-made

'Uthando Nes'Thembu' viewers listed her accomplishments. Image: thobilek, musamseleku

Uthando Nes'Thembu viewers are defending MaKhumalo after her husband, Musa Mseleku, called her a failure during a recent episode of the popular reality TV show. Fans took to social media and listed Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku’s achievements to prove that his conclusion is flawed.

Uthando Nes'Thembu viewers list MaKhumalo's achievements

The recent episode of Uthando Nes’Thembu left social media buzzing after it aired on Thursday 1 May 2025. Netizens are upset with Musa Mseleku following his comments about his third wife MaKhumalo during a diary session.

Social media user @msngangqu took to X after the episode aired and listed MaKhumalo’s achievements in a bid to prove Musa Mseleku wrong. The social media user highlighted that MaKhumalo is an independent woman and listed her current and previous work experience.

The post read:

“Makhumalo is working. Producer, Radio Presenter, motivational speaker, MC, Finance Management qualification, Previous Finance Manager of a Mining company, Brand Ambassador of: Miladys, Omoda, Westpack Lifestyle and Samsung Mobile #UthandoNesithembu.”

Netizens react to MaKhumalo's list of achievements

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Several netizens suggested that the Vuma FM presenter, who celebrated her birthday in February, wouldn’t have landed roles without the reality TV show and her husband. Others argued that MaKhumalo is a self-made woman and has never leveraged the Mseleku surname to get ahead.

Here are some of the comments:

@andymvelase argued:

“I wonder, if it wasn't of their show and her husband’s influence would she have all that?”

@NosiMoloto replied:

“That's great. But she did all of this while married to Musa. Hence, she has no problem sharing the success with Musa.”

@NgcweleMju said:

“Yoh! I feel sorry for MaKhumalo after what Musa has said about her rhaaa!anganya kum.”

@_Siyamuthanda_ highlighted:

“Then people say she needs Musa. Did people watch season 1? The whole sthembu thing was about her based on a show she used to do.”

@LMngomezul replied:

“I’m proud of her ❤️ MaKhumalo. She's the most influential woman 👩May all the happiness locate her.”

@Sithembile00 argued:

“If it was easy, all the other wives would be this successful.”

@FlorinaLebusa gushed:

“A whole Queen❤️❤️”

@Teboho_Sebata said:

"People know lot of things about this woman that she doesn’t know about"

Netizens debated MaKhumalo’s list of achievements. Image: thobilek, musamseleku

Thobile MaKhumalo seemingly removes Mseleku surname

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported how Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku caused a stir on social media after she removed her marital surname from her profile.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star reverted to her maiden name on Instagram sparking speculation that she was done with the polygamous marriage.

The reality TV star previously described marrying her husband as one of the best decisions she made.

