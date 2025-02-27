Uthando Nes’thembu star Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo turned a year older on 21 February

She recently gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations after sharing gorgeous snaps

Industry colleagues and fans filled the comments section with heartfelt belated birthday messages and compliments

Uthando Nes’thembu star Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo has left Mzansi in awe after she shared her birthday photoshoot. MaKhumalo is the 3rd wife of reality TV star Musa Mseleku, who has also thrived as part of the cast on The Real Housewives of Durban.

Inside Makhumalo's birthday photoshoot

The Vuma FM presenter turned a year older on 21 February, with her husband and numerous fans wishing her a happy birthday. The multi-talented reality TV star set tongues wagging after sharing pictures of her birthday celebrations on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday, 26 February.

In the pictures, MaKhumalo is wearing a gorgeous pink tube dress from Agape Designs by Ntokozo. She captions the pictures:

“Blessed to see another year, Grace looks great on me 🩷”

SA gushes over MaKhumalo's birthday photoshoot snaps

Entertainment industry colleagues and fans flooded the comments section with compliments and belated birthday well-wishes.

Sbonidlamini said:

“A very smart young lady. Truly, at first, I had also thought, ahhh, she just wants to be loved by the people or pitch herself as the best wife out of all 4. I think you are true to yourself and have not changed but definitely matured. Happy birthday 🎂 stunner girl 😍❤️”

queen_manroe_ remarked:

“No wonder you are so demure and have so much compassion. You're Pisces ♓ Queen 🙌🔥😍😍😍 keep shining 👏🔥”

bontle.modiselle gushed:

“What a beauty 😍❤️ Happy birthday to the most gorgeous!”

thul.isilelindokuhle declared:

“Mseleku must be lucky to be loved and respected by a woman who is a full package like you😍😍😍😍😍”

noxolo1685 said:

“❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 all the best in life, and you are so adorable in many ways ❤️❤️❤️”

Mamellosehlabaka said:

“I see she has everything she wants. Oh God bless her with Kids in this 35th year🙏🙏🥲♥️♥️♥️”

amoge.lang16 complimented:

“Gorgeousness only 😍😍😍😍❤️you looked so beautiful mama❤️”

Annahportiatshabalal said:

“Happy birthday to you MaK. May you be blessed with your heart's desires 🎂🎊🎁🌺🌸You are absolutely stunning.”

malwandles_house said:

“Black don’t crack! 😍 You look beautiful 😍”

Musa Mseleku praises wives after recovering from stroke

Meanwhile, Musa Mseleku recently showered his wives, including MaKhumalo, with praises for stepping up when he suffered a minor stroke in 2024.

At the time, Mseleku scoffed at reports that he had been hospitalised after suffering a stroke. In February 2025, he made a U-turn, confirming that earlier reports were true.

Fans were quick to notice that Mseleku didn’t include a photo of him and his fifth wife. Musa Mseleku was dragged by fans for not showing her love.

MaYeni divides 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans

Briefly News recently reported how Mseleku’s wife MaYeni's behaviour on Uthando Nes'thembu has divided fans.

A section of fans is accusing her of not caring about Musa Mseleku's illness after his stroke and has left the responsibility of nursing Mseleku to his other wives.

