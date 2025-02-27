Mawhoo caused a buzz with her hot pictures, sharing a stunning red swimsuit look on Instagram while in Dubai

Fans praised her beauty, with comments flooding in from celebrities like Nadi Nakai and others, calling her a rich Monalisa and girl on fire

Mawhoo also teased her highly anticipated Secret Garden Festival, set for March 1st in Midrand, with a star-studded lineup including DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, and Somizi Mhlongo as the host

Mawhoo is the queen she thinks she is. The star recently turned heads with hot pictures on her timeline. Social media users agreed that she ate and left no crumbs.

Mawhoo looked stunning in her hot pictures. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo's pictures cause a buzz

Shuu, hot! South African singer Mawhoo set temperatures soaring when she shared a few pictures on her page. The star has been giving fashion girlies a run for their money with her stylish designer looks.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Gucci singer showed off her perfect hourglass figure in a red swimsuit. The pictures showed that she was living it up in Dubai. In the post's caption, Mwhoo reminded fans about her much-awaited show, Secret Garden With Mawhoo. She said:

"3 days left until SECRET GARDEN WITH MAWHOO."

Fans react to Mawhoo's hot snaps

Social media users could not get enough of Mawhoo's look. Many shared that the star looked absolutely stunning in the red swimsuit. Others could not get over the singer's beauty.

@yayarsa said:

"Hhaybo UDLAME!!! 🔥🔥🔥iwona umjovo wamaVitamin lona ekuthulunywa ngawo? 😂😂❤️❤️😍"

@nadianakai commented:

"You are sooo cute! 😍"

@iam_umsabaungamazi added:

"Rich monalisa❤️❤️❤️🔥"

@jay_mayaworldwide said:

"Girl on fire 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍"

@le.thu5111 added:

"@mawhoo_ my 1st favourite female artist❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥"

Mawhoo flaunted her curves in new pictures. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Mawhoo's event

Mawhoo has been teasing one of the biggest music events in South Africa. The star recently showed off her impressive vocals while rehearsing for the Secret Garden Festival.

Scheduled for 1 March in Midrand, the event will definitely be the talk of the town. Mawhoo got fans going crazy when she shared the star-studded line-up. Fans can look forward to performances by Amapiano royalty DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, and Pabi Cooper. Other top stars include Mthandeni SK, DJ Tira, Scotts Maphuma, Thuli Phongolo and Blxckie.

Secret Garden Festival will be hosted by larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

Mawhoo slams private hospital for poor service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Briefly Award-winning musician Mawhoo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the service delivery in Johannesburg.

Mawhoo has taken to social media to complain about how she was treated at Life Fourways Private Hospital. The hitmaker, who rose to prominence for her steamy past, narrated the story of how she was treated at the hospital.

Taking to her page, Mawhoo revealed that they were treated like dogs and embarrassed when she visited the health facility for assistance. The singer, who has been dominating the airwaves with her music, said the private hospital prioritised white people who went after her and her sick cousin.

Source: Briefly News