Sdumo Mtshali could not hide his excitement after receiving his Briefly News Awards trophy. The star bagged the Best Actor nod after receiving the most votes from his loyal fanbase.

Sdumo Mtshali's fans celebrated his success. Image: @sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Sdumo Mtshali celebrates his big win

Sdumo Mtshali is a household name in the South African entertainment industry. The talented actor who had been in the industry for 14 years recently took to his Instagram to show off his flashy award.

The iNumber Number expressed gratitude to God for the award. He stressed that God's time is always the best. The post read:

"Lord, how awesome it is to know that You control the times and seasons of my life. Even in the difficult seasons, You bring purpose and usefulness out of it. In Your time You bring about Your plan and Your will for my life. In Jesus Christ’s name, Amen."

Sdumo Mtshali's fans congratulate him

The actor's fans and fellow colleagues headed to his page to celebrate his award. They all agreed that he deserved the accolade because of his contribution to the film industry.

@zahedhadukashe_ramaphosa commented:

"Congratulations You deserve it👏👏👏👏👏"

@a_nerdy_urban_hippie_ wrote:

"Mfethu it's been you since the Class Act... 🎭🙌🏽🔥"

@the_beaty_treatments added:

"You deserve this God's love, well done."

@justbennas commented:

"Donga laka mavuso 😂😂 you nailed that role. Congratulations Sdumo 🔥"

@abdul_khoza added:

"Kuphuka Bafo 🙌🏿👊🏿🙏🏿"

@ladynam_bm said:

"Well deserved bafo wam! ❤️🔥"

Sdumo Mtshali grateful for his fans' support

Speaking during a telephonic interview with Briefly News, Sdumo noted that he was grateful for the fans who have stood by him over the last 14 years. The actor who has featured in several top productions said he won because his fans voted for him.

"Over these years, I am so grateful, especially to the fans and the supporters. Some have been with me since my theatre days in Durban, while others joined during Class Act or when they first saw me on screen.

"What is interesting is your fans are from different generations. You see them grow, and see the new ones coming in. I'm so grateful especially to o gogo because they are the biggest watchers of television. They have been supporting me from day one to now.

"It means I am going in the path that God created for me. May they be blessed for many years."

